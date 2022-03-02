‘A Thursday’ promotions: Yami Gautam keeps it stylish in comfy-chic looks

March 2, 2022 10:50:59 am
Yami Gautam’s style can be described as a perfect balance between comfortable and chic, with just the right amount of glam and elegance. Be it graceful traditional attire or stylish western outfits — the actor never disappoints with her looks. Thus, it was only expected of her to impress with her sartorial choices as she stepped out to promote her latest release, A Thursday.
Yami’s promotional wardrobe has been all things chic and comfy — here’s proof!
The 33-year-old impressed us in a two-toned sleeveless jumpsuit in the shades of blue. The outfit featured a V-neckline and a matching belt cinched at the waist.
Keeping it minimal, she ditched all accessories and opted for a pair of nude stilettos. Her wavy hair and subtle makeup rounded off this look.
Prior to this, she gave us street fashion goals in a pair of off-white flared jeans and a matching top with black leather straps.
Once again, Yami added the finishing touches with nude makeup and minimal accessories.
Jumping on the faux leather bandwagon, she also wore a pair of faux leather black trousers with a white shirt with balloon sleeves.
With the shirt tucked in neatly and minimal makeup, this look was business-chic at its finest.
With summer steadily approaching, what better than an easy-breezy dress? The actor looked mesmerising in a pleated and layered one-shoulder white dress with a thigh-high slit.
She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and completed the look with minimal gold accessories.
Which look is your favourite?
