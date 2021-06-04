scorecardresearch
Friday, June 04, 2021
Yami Gautam looks stunning in red sari and dupatta as she ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar

The couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans; check it out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2021 6:20:19 pm
Yami Gautam looked beautiful as she decked up as a bride. (Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. The couple took to Instagram on Friday to share the news with their fans.

In the photo, the Vicky Donor actor looked stunning in a traditional red Benarasi sari. This was teamed with a red and gold blouse and accessorised with a statement gold neckpiece, maang tika and nathani. The sari was further styled with a matching red dupatta.

Dhar, on the other hand, was seen in a white sherwani with intricate embroidery in golden thread.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

He shared the same post and the happiness on their faces is unmistakable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

Incidentally, Yami was part of his film; and while we wait for the details of their love story, we cannot get over this beautiful picture.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
