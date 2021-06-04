Yami Gautam looks stunning in red sari and dupatta as she ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. The couple took to Instagram on Friday to share the news with their fans.

In the photo, the Vicky Donor actor looked stunning in a traditional red Benarasi sari. This was teamed with a red and gold blouse and accessorised with a statement gold neckpiece, maang tika and nathani. The sari was further styled with a matching red dupatta.

Dhar, on the other hand, was seen in a white sherwani with intricate embroidery in golden thread.

“In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya,” she wrote.

He shared the same post and the happiness on their faces is unmistakable.

Incidentally, Yami was part of his film; and while we wait for the details of their love story, we cannot get over this beautiful picture.