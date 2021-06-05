scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 05, 2021
Yami Gautam looks pretty in traditional outfit at mehendi ceremony; see pics

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate ceremony

By: Lifestyle Desk |
Updated: June 5, 2021 2:13:03 pm
yami gautam mehendi ceremonyYami Gautam wore an orange suit for the mehendi ceremony. (Source: yamigautam/Instagram)

Yami Gautam, who has tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar, shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on social media recently. This comes after the actor took to Instagram to announce their wedding with a picture.

The 32-year-old kept her look traditional at the mehendi ceremony. She wore an orange salwar suit with golden embroidery, The orange dupatta she teamed it with also added to the look with sequin work on its body and golden border.

The newlywed accessorised the look with jhumkas and a necklace and wore minimal makeup. Overall, the actor’s look turned out to be simple and elegant.

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

“‘O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you.’-Lalleshwari,” Yami captioned the post.

Also Read |Take cues from Yami Gautam for days you just want to step out casually

 

 

A post shared by Shorajbollywood (@shorajbollywood)

The groom, on the other hand, sat next to her in a blue bandhgala.

For the wedding, the Kaabil actor wore a red Benarasi sari paired with a red and golden blouse and matching dupatta, while Aditya wore a white sherwani.

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family,” the couple wrote on social media.

Which look do you like more?

