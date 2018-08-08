Yami Gautam makes for a pretty picture in this rust-coloured outfit

Yami Gautam’s rust coloured outfit is a head-turner. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Yami Gautam’s rust coloured outfit is a head-turner. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Yami Gautam was last spotted walking the ramp for designer Reynu Taandon at the India Couture Week 2018. Clad in a pale gold voluminous tulle skirt and an embellished blouse, the Kaabil actor looked elegant. Now, she isn’t exactly a fashionista, but we have to give her credit for managing to pull off any style with ease, even if it’s not statement-worthy. However, her latest appearance has got all our attention.

Wearing a rust crop top teamed with matching panel slit trousers from Lola by Suman B, Gautam looked lovely. Stylist Mohit Rai kept her accessories minimal and paired her outfit with beige heels. With a dewy sheen and red lips, her hair was styled into messy waves.

Prior to this, while in Hong Kong, Gautam was seen donning a satin midi dress with a splash of colours on it by Chailie Ho that she teamed with beige heels. Neutral make-up with pink lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Clad in a Cecilia Yau volumnoious structed dress, Gautam made a chic fashion statement. Dewy make-up with winged eyes completed her look.

Speaking of Gautam’s street styles, she had previously impressed us in a bright white dress with yellow and green prints that she teamed with an oversized jacket from Anita Dongre and a pair of white sneakers.

