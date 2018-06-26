Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Yami Gautam’s casual #streetstyle can easily find a way into your life

Khushi Kapoor (L), Yami Gautam (R) and Janhvi Kapoor: Whose look would you like to recreate? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor (L), Yami Gautam (R) and Janhvi Kapoor: Whose look would you like to recreate? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Thinking of how to ace your street style the next time you step out? Well, we have got you covered. Recently, we spotted sibling duo Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor giving us lessons on how to turn your basic look into something ultra-chic. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam showed how to add a pop of colour to a boring look. Let’s take style inspirations from these B-town fashionistas.

Janhvi Kapoor

While attending Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash, the Dhadak star opted for a pair of ripped jeans that she styled with a black, graphic printed tee. Furthermore, she teamed her outfit with a pair of sneakers and an Off-White bag. Keeping her make-up minimal, she styled her hair in a braid.

Janhvi Kapoor while attending Arjun Kapoor’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor while attending Arjun Kapoor’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor

The younger sibling picked a pair of denim shorts combined with a grey sweatshirt. Giving accessories a complete miss, she styled her outfit with a pair of furry slippers from Gucci.

Khushi Kapoor while attending Arjun Kapoor’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor while attending Arjun Kapoor’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam

Gautam was spotted wearing a pair of light blue denim shorts that she teamed with a red balloon sleeve top, tucked in. The outfit seemed comfortable and she accessorised it with a pair of white sneakers, oversized sunnies and a backpack from Burberry.

Yami Gautam opts for a red top with denim shorts. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam opts for a red top with denim shorts. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

