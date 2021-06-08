Yami Gautam’s bridal glow is hard to miss in these post-wedding pics; check them out

June 8, 2021 12:30:38 pm
If pictures from Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar’s intimate wedding took everyone by surprise, their post-wedding photos are just adding to the excitement. The actor made for a lovely bride, who kept it simple yet extremely elegant on her wedding day. But it is not just one day, Yami has been glowing in her post-wedding photos as well! In one of the pictures, which are currently breaking the internet, the Uri actor can be seen in a green silk sari with an intricate border.
Going the traditional way, she was seen wearing dejhoor, a long thread married Kashmiri women wear in in the upper ear cartilage, as she completed the look with bright red lipstick, a dash of sindoor and chooda.
Check out the picture below.
In another photo, she looked stunning red sari. She teamed this with a matching blouse and accessorised with statement earrings and a neckpiece. Needless to say, she looked radiant. We dig how the red lipstick, sindoor and kajal worked so well.
Red was clearly her preferred colour for the festivities. She opted for it for the D-day as well as pre-wedding functions. Take a look.
She looks absolutely lovely.
