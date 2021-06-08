scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Most read

Yami Gautam’s bridal glow is hard to miss in these post-wedding pics; check them out

Red was clearly her preferred colour. She opted for it for the D-day as well as pre-wedding festivities. Take a look

New Delhi |
June 8, 2021 12:30:38 pm
Yami Gautam is glowing! (Source: Weddinglooks/Instagram | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

If pictures from Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar’s intimate wedding took everyone by surprise, their post-wedding photos are just adding to the excitement. The actor made for a lovely bride, who kept it simple yet extremely elegant on her wedding day. But it is not just one day, Yami has been glowing in her post-wedding photos as well! In one of the pictures, which are currently breaking the internet, the Uri actor can be seen in a green silk sari with an intricate border.

ALSO READ |Yami Gautam looks pretty in traditional outfit at mehendi ceremony; see pics

Going the traditional way, she was seen wearing dejhoor, a long thread married Kashmiri women wear in in the upper ear cartilage, as she completed the look with bright red lipstick, a dash of sindoor and chooda.

Check out the picture below.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Weddinglooks (@wedd.inglooks)

In another photo, she looked stunning red sari. She teamed this with a matching blouse and accessorised with statement earrings and a neckpiece. Needless to say, she looked radiant. We dig how the red lipstick, sindoor and kajal worked so well.

ALSO READ |Yami Gautam shares more pictures from wedding festivities; check them out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Red was clearly her preferred colour for the festivities. She opted for it for the D-day as well as pre-wedding functions. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

She looks absolutely lovely.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Pride month celebrations across the globe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 08: Latest News

Advertisement