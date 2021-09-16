Yami Gautam is a vision to behold in recent appearances; check them out

Yami Gautam has been serving us some phenomenal looks of late and we are definitely not complaining. Her fashion choices are experimental and elegant, leaving us in awe every single time. The actor, once again, stunned everyone with her recent looks.

Yami recently posted a series of pictures looking flawless in a white crop top teamed with a matching pleated flowy skirt by designer Marmar Halim. The round-neck top featured dramatic balloon sleeves elevating the whole look.

Styled by Manisha Melwani, she kept the look understated with just a gold mang tikka. Her hair cascaded beautifully in waves as she posed in a desert.

She kept her makeup natural and minimal with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, a hint of blush on cheeks and a dash of nude lip shade.

Prior to this, she made a jaw-dropping appearance in an ice blue off-shoulder gown with a fitted bodice and flowy skirt. The shimmery gown featured a thigh-high slit, dramatic sleeves and floor-sweeping long train making the overall look absolutely ethereal.

She accessorised the look with matching drop earrings and transparent strappy heels. The actor added glam to the look by opting for shimmery blue eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Earlier, she was a vision to behold as she slipped into a stunning red gown that featured a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves. The gown had a pleated texture and gave princess feels.

She, once again, kept her look minimal with just a dainty neckpiece that had a long pearl chain that settled beautifully on her neckline. She left her wavy hair open in side-partition and opted for brown eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and nude brown lip colour to round off this look.

