Yami Gautam’s candyfloss outfit is giving us old school vibes

Yami Gautam looks college ready in this pink attire. (Source: Rajan Sharma) Yami Gautam looks college ready in this pink attire. (Source: Rajan Sharma)

With movie promotions reaching stratospheric level, actors experimenting with their sartorial choices is a common sight. Months before the “big” release, Bollywood fashion enthusiasts wait patiently to lap up interesting new tips and tricks and currently, Yami Gautam is giving them a reason to continue doing so.

Keeping up with the tradition of experimental fashion, Yami Gautam stepped out in a pastel pink buttoned-down mini skirt and a matching jacket for one of the promotional events. She broke the monotony with a white shirt and sneakers. We love the preppiness of the outfit and her cute little side braid.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, the Kaabil actor was seen turning heads in a rust crop top teamed with matching panel slit trousers from Lola by Suman B. Stylist Mohit Rai kept her accessories minimal and paired her outfit with beige heels. With a dewy sheen and red lips, her hair was styled into messy waves.

She was also seen in Hong Kong, donning a satin midi dress with a splash of colours on it by Chailie Ho that she teamed with beige heels. Neutral make-up with pink lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Clad in a Cecilia Yau volumnoious structed dress, Gautam made a chic fashion statement. Dewy make-up with winged eyes completed her look.

What do you think of Gautam’s latest looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

