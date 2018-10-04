Yami Gautam sizzles on the cover of this magazine; see pics

Yami Gautam sets temperatures soaring on the cover of Filmfare. (Source: File Photo)

Of late, Yami Gautam has been spotted experimenting a lot with her sartorial choices. Right from bright hues to complicated prints, the actor can be seen donning them all. Recently, the Kaabil actor did a photo shoot for Filmfare magazine’s October issue and needless to say, she set the temperatures soaring.

Apart from her outfits, another thing that caught our attention was her hairstyle, which added a lot of oomph to her look.

For the first look, the Sanam Re actor was clad in a pair of tangerine, flared trousers that were teamed with a green, backless, velvet top. Stylist Akshay Tyagi accessorised her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. Meanwhile, make-up artist Rosario Belmonte rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette and well-defined eyes.

Gautam was seen donning a beige crop top paired with red bottoms for her second look and for the third photo, she was seen wearing a white off-shoulder, bishop sleeves top.

Yami Gautam in a white off-shoulder top.

Gautam made quite a statement in a monochrome mini skirt teamed with a bralette and a silver embellished crop jacket. A pair of thigh-high boots were teamed with her look while a nude make-up palette gave finishing touches to her look.

Yami Gautam in an embellished jacket.

For the last photo, Tyagi picked a pair of black shorts that was styled with yellow, long sleeves, high-neck top. Light smokey eyes with nude pink lips accentuated her look well.

Yami Gautam in a yellow top.

What do you think of her latest looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

