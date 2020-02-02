Take cues from Yami Gautam for days you just want to step out casually

Yami Gautam effortlessly pulls off everything she decides to don! (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Yami Gautam effortlessly pulls off everything she decides to don! (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Yami Gautam has always left us spellbound not only with her on-screen performances but also with her elegant fashion choices. She is also unafraid to experiment and it is only one of the many things we love about her. From playing with colours to keeping it chic, she is a queen when it comes to keeping fashion chic and simple.

Ahead, we shed light on all our favourite fashion moments where she kept it casual and yet gave us fashion goals.

A white dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. (Photo: APH Images) A white dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. (Photo: APH Images)

The white off-shoulder dress donned by the actor makes for a perfect brunch outfit. The plain white dress is a wardrobe staple and the one donned by her can easily be passed off for a day to night change. For a formal day look, team it up with a sharp blazer and for the night, ditch the blazer and make things brighter with a red lip. Here, she teamed it up with a black chain sling bag while her hair was softly blowdried with a flawless base. The look was completed with a hint of pink on the apples of her cheeks and a nude lip.

We love the monochrome outfit she chose to wear. (Photo: APH Images) We love the monochrome outfit she chose to wear. (Photo: APH Images)

In this look, she kept it colourful in this purple monochrome outfit. The outfit is pretty bold in its approach and we love how she pulled it off effortlessly. The cosy purple high-neck knitwear was teamed with a pair of fitted purple trousers from Zara and black strappy heels. She went for sleek straight hair and a soft pink lip. Want to turn things up a little? Go colour blocking.

The Uri actor also knows how to keep it sharp. She looked lovely in this stunning mustard pantsuit and we quite liked how she teamed it up with a pair of golden strappy heels. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the actor kept it minimal with her makeup and soft waves.

In this picture, the actor looked pretty. She nailed the printed maxi dress with puffy sleeves and just the right amount of thigh-slit. The wrap around maxi dress was styled with a pair of burnt orange strappy heels. A maxi dress is a must-have for days when you are indecisive regarding what to wear. Just add a little drama with a wide waist belt and you are good to go.

A pair of high waisted jeans can be styled with everything from frilled crop tops to striped shirts. Not only that, it also works wonders when you want to give an illusion that you are taller than what you are. No wonder, she swears by it.

What do you think of her looks?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd