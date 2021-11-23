scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
MUST READ

Yami Gautam keeps it casual yet chic in a maxi dress with spaghetti straps

The classic dress is the perfect outfit option for a day-to-night wardrobe transition.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 23, 2021 11:30:40 am
Yami Gautam DharSimple and elegant: Yami Gautam looked lovely! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam Dhar has often given us looks to bookmark and reference for many occasions — from stunning traditional outfits with saris and lehengas to chic cocktail dresses and everything in between.

During her latest public appearance, she gave her fans some more fashion inspiration in a contemporary, edgy dress with impeccable construction that gave her a timeless, minimal-chic look.

Yami Gautam

Called the ‘Manila dress’, the outfit from Lovebirds Studio featured spaghetti straps and contrast top-stitch detailing. The Vicky Donor star paired the look with white square-tied heeled sandals and a clutch bag in the same tone.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She kept her makeup minimal and went for bold, dark lips to complement the classic dress that is the perfect outfit option for a day-to-night wardrobe transition.

ALSO READ |Yami Gautam is a vision to behold in recent appearances; check them out

The dress is available to buy at the brand’s website for Rs 16,900.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) 

She was earlier seen in a red lehenga set from Raw Mango. Styled by Manisha Melwani, she looked nothing short of royalty.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Lopez
The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet: A look at who wore what

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement