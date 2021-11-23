Yami Gautam keeps it casual yet chic in a maxi dress with spaghetti straps

November 23, 2021 11:30:40 am
Yami Gautam Dhar has often given us looks to bookmark and reference for many occasions — from stunning traditional outfits with saris and lehengas to chic cocktail dresses and everything in between.
During her latest public appearance, she gave her fans some more fashion inspiration in a contemporary, edgy dress with impeccable construction that gave her a timeless, minimal-chic look.
Called the ‘Manila dress’, the outfit from Lovebirds Studio featured spaghetti straps and contrast top-stitch detailing. The Vicky Donor star paired the look with white square-tied heeled sandals and a clutch bag in the same tone.
She kept her makeup minimal and went for bold, dark lips to complement the classic dress that is the perfect outfit option for a day-to-night wardrobe transition.
The dress is available to buy at the brand’s website for Rs 16,900.
View this post on Instagram
She was earlier seen in a red lehenga set from Raw Mango. Styled by Manisha Melwani, she looked nothing short of royalty.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
