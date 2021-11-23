Yami Gautam keeps it casual yet chic in a maxi dress with spaghetti straps

Yami Gautam Dhar has often given us looks to bookmark and reference for many occasions — from stunning traditional outfits with saris and lehengas to chic cocktail dresses and everything in between.

During her latest public appearance, she gave her fans some more fashion inspiration in a contemporary, edgy dress with impeccable construction that gave her a timeless, minimal-chic look.

Called the ‘Manila dress’, the outfit from Lovebirds Studio featured spaghetti straps and contrast top-stitch detailing. The Vicky Donor star paired the look with white square-tied heeled sandals and a clutch bag in the same tone.

She kept her makeup minimal and went for bold, dark lips to complement the classic dress that is the perfect outfit option for a day-to-night wardrobe transition.

The dress is available to buy at the brand’s website for Rs 16,900.

She was earlier seen in a red lehenga set from Raw Mango. Styled by Manisha Melwani, she looked nothing short of royalty.

