A look at Yami Gautam’s flawless style (pics inside)

Yami Gautam has been making headlines with her elegant and experimental sartorial picks of late. Her style is refreshing and never fails to make heads turn. The gorgeous actor, once again, left us in awe of her fashion choices at the screening of her film Bhoot Police.

Yami was spotted wearing a stunning printed black collared midi dress. The dress was styled with a broad black belt that gave the ensemble a chic finish.

Yami Gautam at the screening of her film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam at the screening of her film. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yami accessorised the outfit with a pair of pointed black boots and a black handbag that went well with her look. She wore a pair of dejhoor along with contrasting white earrings that elevated the look further.

Yami makes a stunning appearance in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yami makes a stunning appearance in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

True to her style, she opted for minimal makeup consisting of well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and red lip colour. Her wavy hair was left open as she completed the look with her dazzling smile.

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan aces comfort fashion in this flowy ensemble

Prior to this look, Yami awed everyone as she slipped into a gorgeous ensemble by Rajesh Pratap Singh consisting of an elegant white blazer teamed with a flowy white long skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

We absolutely love how she accessorised this outfit with a gold choker, heavy gold bangles and the traditional dejhoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Her hair was styled in middle-parted soft waves as she rounded off the look with smokey eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and bright red lip colour. This look was a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!