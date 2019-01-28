Yami Gautam or Bella Hadid: Who wore this red tulle dress better?

In the world of celebrity fashion, it’s generally hard to get away without intense scrutiny and comparison. So, when Yami Gautam stepped out in a lovely red tulle dress, it instantly reminded us of Bella Hadid’s Cannes 2018 look.

The supermodel had picked a body-hugging, off-shoulder Dior gown that she had styled with red pointed pumps and a Dior earring and necklace set.

On the other hand, the URI actor wore the rip-off dress from Hema Kaul’s collection with a diamond choker. Styled by Aastha Sharma, Gautam kept her make-up simple and styled her hair into beautiful waves.

Prior to this, Gautam was spotted turning heads at a media event in a maroon coloured pantsuit from Lavish Alice’s collection. Styled by Mohit Rai, we think the actor’s outfit makes for a perfect blend of winter wear and work wear.

On another occasion, the actor was seen in a white pantsuit with a belt detailing around the waist from Paule Ka’s collection. Hair kept loose and a neutral palette completed her look.