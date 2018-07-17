Yami Gautam is summer ready in this sporty yet stylish Anita Dongre mini dress

The Sanam re actor is playing with a lot of bright colours in her recent looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Sanam re actor is playing with a lot of bright colours in her recent looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ever since Yami Gautam chopped her locks, she has been quite experimental with her looks. Giving a sweet surprise to her, the Sanam re actor posted super chic vacation pictures in which she played with a lot of bright colours.

Slaying in a bright white dress with yellow and green prints from Anita Dongre’s grass root collection, she walked back to the bay. Teaming it with an oversized jacket she wore a white sneaker for a comfortable travel and gave make up a miss.

Check out the pictures here.

Yami Gautam in Anita Dongre’s grass root dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam in Anita Dongre’s grass root dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam’s comfortable travel gear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam’s comfortable travel gear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam gives make up a miss for her airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Bollywood diva who is known for playing it safe rather than experimenting had taken us by surprise at the International Children’s Film Festival in Hyderabad. The Kaabil actor stepped out in an Anju Modi creation. She paired the sari with a high neck blouse and a yellow ethnic shrug that stole the show.

The three-quarter sleeve shrug featuring floral embroidery on the shoulders is a beauty. The trick that worked wonders here is that Gautam let one side of the shrug do the talking while the other side was left hidden by the pallu, so that there was a perfect balance between the two.

