Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat ties the knot; looks lovely in a red lehenga

Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia tied the knot in a private ceremony on November 26. The couple has been sharing snippets of the many rituals on their social media, and we can’t get enough of them!

Below, take a look at the photos to know more.

Sangeeta looked lovely in a classic red lehenga which featured intricate floral work. This was teamed with a matching V-neck blouse and a sheer dove grey dupatta. Her wedding outfit was styled with statement jewellery in gold and emerald. Bajrang, on the other hand, opted for a classic cream sherwani.

For the mehendi ceremony, the wrestler was seen in a pretty green lehenga with golden brocade detailing. It was teamed with a pistachio coloured blouse and accessorised with jewellery made of fresh flowers.

Sangeeta kept it simple with her hair half-tied and no makeup. Take a closer look at the pictures below:

For haldi, she was seen in a yellow kurti and wide-legged pants. Looking pretty as a picture, she was clicked with sisters Babita and Geeta. Here are more pictures from the celebrations!

She made for a beautiful bride, isn’t it?

