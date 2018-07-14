Follow Us:
Saturday, July 14, 2018

Would you dare to try these Stranger Things-inspired ‘upside down’ denims?

These Stranger Things-inspired "upside down" jeans and shorts by a New York-based city retailer will leave you wide-eyed. The inverted denims sees the waistband, belt loops and pockets in place of cuffs!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2018 6:28:09 pm
Upside down jeans, CIE denims, Stranger Things, strangers things inspired denims, upside side denims, stranger things inspired jeans, indian express, indian express news These ‘Stranger Things’ inspired denims have been named after the characters of the popular TV series as well! (Source: ciedenim/Instagram)
Loved watching Stranger Things? Well, your world’s about to go “upside down” as a New York-based city retailer, CIE Denims, has invented jeans and short inspired by the Netflix series. The latest denim trend sees your regular old jeans in an inverted manner, that is, the waistband, belt loops and pockets are where the cuffs should be.

Each pair of denim has been named after the characters from popular TV series. While the inverted high-rise jeans are named after ‘Will’, shorts with double back panels are known as ‘El’. There are other jeans known as Lucas, Mike, Nancy and Maxine.

And if that’s not enough, the whopping prices will definitely make you do a double take. While the shorts cost $385, which is approximately 26,370, the pants are priced at $495, that is, 33,905 approximately.

Upside down jeans, CIE denims, Stranger Things, strangers things inspired denims, upside side denims, stranger things inspired jeans, indian express, indian express news These jeans have been named after ‘Eleven’. (Source: http://www.ciedenim.com) Upside down jeans, CIE denims, Stranger Things, strangers things inspired denims, upside side denims, stranger things inspired jeans, indian express, indian express news These denims are named after ‘Will’. (Source: http://www.ciedenim.com)

Needless to say, the denim shorts and pants created a lot of buzz on Twitter:

Speaking of weird denim trends, earlier this year, a Los-Angeles based denim brand named Carmar had produced “extreme cut out” jeans, which barely has any denim parts excepts for seams and pockets!

Would you dare to try them on? Let us know in the comments section below.

