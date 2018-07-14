Would you dare to try these Stranger Things-inspired ‘upside down’ denims?

These ‘Stranger Things’ inspired denims have been named after the characters of the popular TV series as well! (Source: ciedenim/Instagram) These ‘Stranger Things’ inspired denims have been named after the characters of the popular TV series as well! (Source: ciedenim/Instagram)

Loved watching Stranger Things? Well, your world’s about to go “upside down” as a New York-based city retailer, CIE Denims, has invented jeans and short inspired by the Netflix series. The latest denim trend sees your regular old jeans in an inverted manner, that is, the waistband, belt loops and pockets are where the cuffs should be.

Each pair of denim has been named after the characters from popular TV series. While the inverted high-rise jeans are named after ‘Will’, shorts with double back panels are known as ‘El’. There are other jeans known as Lucas, Mike, Nancy and Maxine.

And if that’s not enough, the whopping prices will definitely make you do a double take. While the shorts cost $385, which is approximately 26,370, the pants are priced at $495, that is, 33,905 approximately.

These jeans have been named after ‘Eleven’. (Source: These jeans have been named after ‘Eleven’. (Source: http://www.ciedenim.com

These denims are named after ‘Will’. (Source: These denims are named after ‘Will’. (Source: http://www.ciedenim.com

Needless to say, the denim shorts and pants created a lot of buzz on Twitter:

I’m so sorry but you must see these. pic.twitter.com/gMSQKFJjlp — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) July 13, 2018

$385 for a pair of shorts with upside down // completely useless pockets… nope https://t.co/AJbGoEmR2a — Alyssa Hamilton (@AKathleen7) July 13, 2018

Upside down denim shorts? The end is near. pic.twitter.com/efJvVSv4be — Pirate-Angel (@MuendoVii) July 13, 2018

I’m all for innovation but upside-down jean shorts are definitely the devils work. https://t.co/ja63hM8j5J — TwinTweetTwerker (@jondalgaard) July 13, 2018

ALSO READ| Confused whether to wear jeans or not? Try on ‘extreme-cut-out’ jeans with ONLY seams and pockets

Speaking of weird denim trends, earlier this year, a Los-Angeles based denim brand named Carmar had produced “extreme cut out” jeans, which barely has any denim parts excepts for seams and pockets!

Would you dare to try them on? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd