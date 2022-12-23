The worst trends of the year, according to men’s fashion obsessives

Written by Max Berlinger

The “Throwing Fits” holiday party, toasting the popular podcast that ridicules and reveres men’s fashion equally, began just after 5 p.m. last Thursday, when Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris, the hosts of the show, stepped out of a car in front of Mohawk General Store in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. They cradled packs of Budweiser and Modelo like infants they had rescued from a gas station.

Guests dressed in baggy workwear pants, chic but fraying shirts, limited-edition sneakers and nubby fleeces. Many were regulars of the store or avid listeners of the podcast. Inside, there was a table with wine, liquor and CBD beverages.

Slowly the crowd ballooned and spilled outside the shop, a popular boutique owned by the husband-and-wife team Kevin and Bo Carney. Its stock list — Our Legacy, Dries Van Noten, Stüssy, Bode — is the sort that a listener of “Throwing Fits” would find appealing.

This is the second year that Harris and Schlossman have held the party, and has been a chance for them to create a real-world meet-up for their internet friends. All were welcome.

“I think anytime you have an online internet friendship and then you actually meet the person and you both realize that you’re not weirdos, you realize that connection is real,” Harris said.

We asked some of the attendees for their thoughts on the c oolest person in Los Angeles, the worst trends of the year, and their predictions for the coming one. Here’s what we heard. Interviews have been edited.

—

Lawrence Schlossman, 35, and James Harris, 36

Q: Who’s the coolest person in Los Angeles?

Harris: Kevin from Mohawk. The work speaks for itself. He does so many out there projects and executes them in a sick, tasteful way. The man decided to just launch a wine brand, called Loose Wines, and now the juice is loose.

Schlossman: I’m gonna say Nick Dierl. He’s the most connected man in Los Angeles; he’s the mayor. Every good restaurant, he has the batline. Whether it’s Horses or Jitlada, he’s the guy who’ll get you the res with a moment’s notice. What shows coolness like getting a reservation on a dime?

Q: What will be the unexpected trend of 2023?

Schlossman: Leather for me. Pants, shirts, jackets. It never really went away. I’m just really drawn to that stuff. I just love the idea of a dude in leather.

Harris: I think it’ll be casual grills. Nothing serious. Nothing too heavy, keep the hardware light. Maybe it’s a one-piece or a two-piece.

Fans of the podcast “Throwing Fits” and other revelers gather outside Mohawk General Store, a carefully curated boutique in Los Angeles (Michael Raines/The New York Times) Fans of the podcast “Throwing Fits” and other revelers gather outside Mohawk General Store, a carefully curated boutique in Los Angeles (Michael Raines/The New York Times)

—

Kevin Carney, 53

Q: Who’s the coolest person in Los Angeles?

A: Donald Glover. I think he’s an amazing all-around Renaissance man. He does so many things so well. I look up to him for that. Style, cinema, writing, dialogue, everything he does.

Q: Do you have any resolutions?

A: I want to work more with my hands. I want to garden more. Getting dirty with my hands gives me so much pleasure and, at the end of the day, if I’m covered in dirt I’ve had a better day than if I’m wearing some cool outfit.

—

Jimmy Alexander, 36

Q: Who’s the coolest person in Los Angeles?

A: My therapist. He’s a great listener. That’s part of being cool, being a good listener.

Q: What’s a trend that you want to see die with the end of the year?

A: I can say what I hope, which is safety and cynicism is a trend I’d like to see go. In fashion or design — I’d like to see more vulnerable stuff. I’d love to see less logos and more individuality and biographical stuff. That’s what I’m trying to do, not just a mood board but to tell a story. That’s why I love Margiela. You didn’t know who he was but, through his work, you knew who he was.

Q: What was the worst outfit you saw this year?

A: At Paris Fashion Week I met Angus McCloud, who seemed very nice. But he was literally wearing a piece from each luxury house. Like, on his hat he had two bandannas, one being Chanel the other being Louis Vuitton, and then the hat was, like, Dior.

Holiday decorations inside Mohawk General Store, a carefully curated boutique in Los Angeles (Michael Raines/The New York Times) Holiday decorations inside Mohawk General Store, a carefully curated boutique in Los Angeles (Michael Raines/The New York Times)

—

Cody Pham, 27

Q: What’s a trend for 2022 that’s got to go?

A: I’m really upset about the parachute pants thing. Because a lot of people put on a big pant and a small shirt and some sneakers and they think they’re dressing. I’m not really big on that whole thing right now.

Q: What trends are you excited about for 2023?

A: I’m actually really liking some of this strange Y2K stuff coming back. Obviously, it’s been pretty heavy the last couple of years. But the continuation of the Jean Paul Gaultier, that kind of look and feel. And the old trainers from back then, getting rid of the whole chunky sneaker look. I’ve always liked an oversized pant with a slim shoe. I like seeing the Vans Half Cab making a comeback.

Q: Do you have any style resolutions for next year?

A: I think I need to stop shopping but in general, my resolution is to only buy clothes made by my friends.

—

Marco Martinez, 29

Q: Who’s the coolest person in Los Angeles?

A: Twin Shadow. He’s a musical artist who rides motorcycles. I love his music, and I got into motorcycles a few years ago. And I’ve actually met him, and he’s really down-to-earth. Seeing that he was into motorcycles gave me permission to follow my passion with that. I love his personal style, and his live shows are some of the best. And then to have met him and he’s this person you look up to and he’s down to have a conversation and connect about the things you like is amazing.

Q: What do you think people will be into next year?

A: I want people to keep appreciating vintage. Vintage is the canvas that a lot of designer pieces come from. It’s sustainable, it’s easy to acquire.

Q: Do you have any style resolutions for next year?

A: I just want to buy one piece per season. Just four pieces. This year introduced me to a state of contentment. I’m very content with my wardrobe. And focusing on one piece per season will make me really intentional and buy something I really like.

A rack of clothing inside Mohawk General Store, a carefully curated boutique in Los Angeles Michael Raines/The New York Times) A rack of clothing inside Mohawk General Store, a carefully curated boutique in Los Angeles Michael Raines/The New York Times)

—

Gil Campos, 24

Q: What will be a trend in 2023?

A: I hope that consumers are smarter with what they buy. Companies like Shein are growing in popularity, but at the same time, with Gen Z coming up, they’re also becoming more attentive in terms of what they buy.

Q: What’s a trend from this year you want to be done with?

A: Fake angst. It just leads to a pretentious vibe.

Q: Do you have any style resolutions for 2023?

A: To stop buying shoes. I have like 10, but in reality, I only wear three or four.

—

Jon Alan, 31

Q: Who’s the coolest person in Los Angeles?

A: Well, the real answer is my girlfriend because she’s the best communicator. But the cool answer would be that guy Edgy Albert. He’s big on TikTok, he’s a menswear guy. He’s very cool, and he’s very sincere and very much a real person.

Q: What’s a trend from this year you want to be done?

A: Live podcast tapings where you buy tickets to go see a recording. It’s just really weird. Like, you’ve kind of paid money to go eavesdrop on a conversation.

Q: Do you have any style resolutions for yourself for next year?

A: No, I’m pretty happy with where I’m at right now. I’m happy with how little I’ve been spending money and how much versatility I’ve been getting out of my wardrobe. That’s always a big thing for me — versatility. I guess that’s the main style resolution for me: continuing the pursuit of versatility and keeping it as light as possible.

—

Karl Charles, 25

Q: Who’s the coolest person in Los Angeles?

A: I’m honestly still looking for him. He hasn’t revealed himself yet. I mean, it could be anyone, I take fashion inspiration from my homie who works up the street at the florist shop. My roommate, Drok — I take inspiration from him, and he takes it from me. It’s a feedback loop.

Q: What’s a trend you think will be big next year?

A: I love the way that denim is coming back. I love people getting into cuts and fits and silhouettes.

Q: What trend do you want to die with 2022?

A: I really want logos to end. Any type of embroidery work or block-printing, or dyeing — let’s do that. I don’t need someone signaling to me where they bought something.

Q: Do you have any style resolutions for next year?

A: Just to keep learning and fill in the gaps in my wardrobe. Like, if denim is going to be big next year, then accessory items for denim will be bigger, like key chains or T-shirts, or boots. Just building that world.

(This article originally appeared in The New York Times.)

