Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in Manchester: Here’s what the couple wore on their day out

The fashion-forward couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, were seen acing their street style game.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were seen strolling down the streets of Manchester, England. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

On July 8, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were seen strolling down the streets of Manchester, England. The couple who have a superb sense of style, were seen acing their fashion game in trendy street wear.

While, Sharma kept it simple in a black dress with a slit in the front, white sneakers and matching earrings, the captain kept it casual in a white T-shirt, grey joggers and a funky green bomber jacket.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending quality time together ahead of the World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand. The two were seen in Manchester. (Photo: champ._kohli/Instagram)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all smiles. (Photo: viratgang/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spotted exploring cities during the breaks between India’s World Cup matches.
(Photo: viratgang/Instagram)
A few lucky fans met Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The two also posed for photos with their fans. (Photo: viratgang/Instagram)

The fashion-forward duo was also spotted posing for pictures together. Here, Sharma can be seen letting her hair down in a white full-length dress with buttoned sleeve and white sneakers, and Kohli can be seen keeping it casual in a black T-shirt with white stripes, grey shorts and white sneakers.

Virat had taken some time off from his busy schedule for wife Anushka. “Mr and Mrs 💑❤,” read this image’s caption. (Photo: Virat Kohli/ Instagram)
Anushka had shared this photo with the caption, “Seal the silly moments ❣️.” (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)
Anushka and Virat pose with fans. (Photo: anushka.galaxy/ Instagram)

Do you like their style?

