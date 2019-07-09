Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in Manchester: Here’s what the couple wore on their day out

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in Manchester: Here’s what the couple wore on their day outhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/world-cup-semi-finals-virat-kohli-anushka-sharma-manchester-5822337/
The fashion-forward couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, were seen acing their street style game.
On July 8, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were seen strolling down the streets of Manchester, England. The couple who have a superb sense of style, were seen acing their fashion game in trendy street wear.
While, Sharma kept it simple in a black dress with a slit in the front, white sneakers and matching earrings, the captain kept it casual in a white T-shirt, grey joggers and a funky green bomber jacket.
The fashion-forward duo was also spotted posing for pictures together. Here, Sharma can be seen letting her hair down in a white full-length dress with buttoned sleeve and white sneakers, and Kohli can be seen keeping it casual in a black T-shirt with white stripes, grey shorts and white sneakers.