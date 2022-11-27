A roundup of some of Kylie Jenner’s stunning black ensembles; check it out

Black is evergreen, a colour you can’t go wrong with. And celebs on the red carpet will agree. Kylie Jenner, a beauty mogul and the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is known for her fashion and makeup, but her black ensembles are a favourite, because she really does know how to make bold statements with them.

Have a look at some of Kylie’s best looks in black, and why they work so well:

Kylie stuns in a rather unique, alluring lace bodysuit. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) Kylie stuns in a rather unique, alluring lace bodysuit. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

This bodysuit is all things dreamy and preppy at the same time. The sleeves, heels, and Kylie’s nude makeup are all winners.

Like mother like daughter. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) Like mother like daughter. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

The world’s most famous momager-daughter duo wins this look. The unique corsets and skirts have a badass, edgy vibe to them. And you can’t go wrong with a power pose of holding a martini.

Nothing like a mirror Kyfie. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) Nothing like a mirror Kyfie. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Black and sporty casual? Sign us up. This simple, laid-back black bodysuit along with her small black purse is destined to be copied by so many of her Instagram followers.

A sensual sense of charm. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) A sensual sense of charm. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

This black cutout dress evokes a sense of sensuality, glamour, and confidence. Jenner knows not to overdo it with her makeup, and to let the look speak for itself. And needless to say, she looks like a vision.

A glamorous take-me-seriously look we can’t get enough of. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) A glamorous take-me-seriously look we can’t get enough of. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

The fashion police can’t complain about this one. This black leather dress coupled with a pair of black sunglasses, heels, and a tiny sling is an extreme power look. Black leather is always a winner when looking to make an impression.

A stunning, chic stylish look. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) A stunning, chic stylish look. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

This black bra with black high waisted pants, gold earrings, and white sleeves really work.

When in doubt, pair black with gold or white — and you’ll be good to go. Jenner’s nude makeup with this ensemble gets bonus points.

