A roundup of some of Kylie Jenner’s stunning black ensembles; check it out

Black is evergreen, a colour you can’t go wrong with. And celebs on the red carpet will agree. Kylie Jenner, a beauty mogul and the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is known for her fashion and makeup, but her black ensembles are a favourite, because she really does know how to make bold statements with them.
Have a look at some of Kylie’s best looks in black, and why they work so well:
This bodysuit is all things dreamy and preppy at the same time. The sleeves, heels, and Kylie’s nude makeup are all winners.
The world’s most famous momager-daughter duo wins this look. The unique corsets and skirts have a badass, edgy vibe to them. And you can’t go wrong with a power pose of holding a martini.
Black and sporty casual? Sign us up. This simple, laid-back black bodysuit along with her small black purse is destined to be copied by so many of her Instagram followers.
This black cutout dress evokes a sense of sensuality, glamour, and confidence. Jenner knows not to overdo it with her makeup, and to let the look speak for itself. And needless to say, she looks like a vision.
The fashion police can’t complain about this one. This black leather dress coupled with a pair of black sunglasses, heels, and a tiny sling is an extreme power look. Black leather is always a winner when looking to make an impression.
This black bra with black high waisted pants, gold earrings, and white sleeves really work.
When in doubt, pair black with gold or white — and you’ll be good to go. Jenner’s nude makeup with this ensemble gets bonus points.
