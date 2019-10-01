This woman crashed the runway of Chanel’s spring/summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week

A woman crashed the runway of Chanel’s spring/summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week as showstopper Gigi Hadid and other models walked the finale. According to a report in the Independent, the woman was french comedian S’Infiltre, who has around 2,00,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

In the video, she is seen jumping onto the runway dressed in a black and white Chanel-style tweed suit and hat. According to reports, supermodel Gigi Hadid confronted her on the runway in front of the show’s photo pit and discreetly escorted her off the Paris rooftop-esk set. Later on, the comedian shared a series of videos and a screenshot from an article about the incident on her Instagram account.

The Paris fashion week is having too many of these embarassing moments off late. While closing Maison Margiela’s 2020 Spring collection by designer John Galliano, a 20-year-old model, Leon Dame, turned quite a few heads with his walk, where he can be seen dramatically stomping down the runway.

The video was shared by the model himself on his Instagram handle along with a caption that read, “Closing Maison Margiela SS20.”

Meanwhile, away from the runway, designer Wendell Rodricks outrightly slammed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her look at the Paris Fashion Week. He recently shared pictures of the actor walking the ramp on his Instagram handle and wrote, “@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her makeup and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month.”

The actor was seen donning a floral dress from designer Giambattista Valli. And though she has been a regular at international events and has carried off even the most opulent outfits with elan, the actor clearly struggled with this. The elaborate puffy sleeves, frills at the hem and the train just dampened the appeal of the outfit. Things, obviously, did not end there. It was rounded out with smokey eyes with glitter details that seemed completely out of place. Bright lipstick, hair styled in a dramatic bouffant and footwear with feather detailing completed the look.