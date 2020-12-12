Hina Khan shares detailed steps for winter makeup; watch video

The actor shares how she gets ready during the winter season. (Photo: Hina Khan/ YouTube, designed by Gargi Singh)

Hina Khan doesn’t need an introduction and if you are her fan, you are aware how regularly she shares snippets of her daily life. Recently, once again, she took to her YouTube channel to share her ‘winter edition’ of getting ready and more. Take a look below as we decode the steps for you.

The video starts with the Naagin actor sharing what she did on Diwali. Breaking into a sigh, she also mentioned how she misses Kashmir because “Mumbai doesn’t have winters”.

Khan begins prepping up her skin with a face mask. After the face mask dries in 20 minutes, she moves on to applying a foundation. If you are someone who has dry skin, we suggest you moisturise your face.

The actor likes to keep the coverage sheer for her foundation and moves on to using her eyeshadow palette. She takes a taupe brown shade on her slanting brush and carves out a sleek liner. Carefully smudging out the liner with her fingers, she takes the same shade and packs it in on her crease to add some depth.

Next, she adds a hint of blush and a bit of highlighter. Then she defines her eyes with a small coat of mascara and finishes it with nude lip colour.

As her final step, she switches into cosy white knitwear paired it with a faux light green colour skirt and completes the look with a black sling bag.

