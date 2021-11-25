Winter wedding fashion: Bhumi Pednekar looks magical in this yellow lehenga set

Winters are usually synonymous with colours like grey, black and dark blue. But this season, why not break the monotony by opting for brighter shades and painting the town red, yellow or even fuchsia?

So if you have a wedding to attend, we have the perfect outfit idea for you, courtesy of the ever stylish Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi looked marvelous in a delicate yellow lehenga set for Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding festivities. Check out the pictures below that she captioned: “Takda hi jawan, kinna tenu chava, nazran tere ton na hatawan main!”

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor teamed the lehenga that featured intricate zari work and a pale pink and teal border with lots of glitter and rhinestone detailing with an interesting choli that had cut-out details on the sides and a deep neckline.

The Manish Malhotra creation was styled with a simple yellow dupatta with a matching border.

Check out the interesting choli for the lehenga. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Check out the interesting choli for the lehenga. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Styled by Pranita Shetty, Bhumi kept her make-up breathtakingly fresh with mauve-pink lip colour, metallic finish eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. For jewels, she opted for a kundan set: delicate choker, subtle earrings and a ring on her index finger.

We love that the look is functional and stylish! What do you think?

