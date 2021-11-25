scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Winter wedding fashion: Bhumi Pednekar looks magical in this yellow lehenga set

The actor wore a stunning Manish Malhotra creation, check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 25, 2021 3:00:01 pm
Bhumi-Pednekar-1200The actor looked like a ray of sunshine in this exquisite creation. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Winters are usually synonymous with colours like grey, black and dark blue. But this season, why not break the monotony by opting for brighter shades and painting the town red, yellow or even fuchsia?

So if you have a wedding to attend, we have the perfect outfit idea for you, courtesy of the ever stylish Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ |Bhumi Pednekar swears by these five ‘sustainable lifestyle choices’; watch

Bhumi looked marvelous in a delicate yellow lehenga set for Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding festivities. Check out the pictures below that she captioned: “Takda hi jawan, kinna tenu chava, nazran tere ton na hatawan main!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor teamed the lehenga that featured intricate zari work and a pale pink and teal border with lots of glitter and rhinestone detailing with an interesting choli that had cut-out details on the sides and a deep neckline.

ALSO READ |Bhumi Pednekar looks breathtaking in metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal; see pics

The Manish Malhotra creation was styled with a simple yellow dupatta with a matching border.

Bhumi-pednekar-manish-malhotra Check out the interesting choli for the lehenga. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Styled by Pranita Shetty, Bhumi kept her make-up breathtakingly fresh with mauve-pink lip colour, metallic finish eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. For jewels, she opted for a kundan set: delicate choker, subtle earrings and a ring on her index finger.

ALSO READ |‘0% guilt, 10% happiness’: Bhumi Pednekar reveals that she travels to eat

We love that the look is functional and stylish! What do you think?

