Winter lip care, hand care tips

Winter is the time to take extra care of your lips and hands as they are more prone to dryness and rough surface so make sure you are neglecting these parts. Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa(FSN) Brands Marketing Pvt Ltd doles out tips on how to take cae of your lips and hands.

* Tips for lips.

* Never brush or rub your lips with your teeth or fingers , create a natural exfoliator by mixing a few drops of Argan Pure cold pressed oil is mixed with one tablespoon of brown sugar for smoother lips.

* Honey is a great moisturiser for chapped lip. Simply apply honey on your lips, or make a paste of honey and glycerin and apply it before going to bed.

* Apply fresh milk cream on your lips and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then, gently wash your lips with a cotton ball dipped in lukewarm water. Do this daily to enjoy soft and pink lips.

* During this cold season, a lip care routine is crucial before going to bed. Wash your lips thoroughly with lukewarm water. Pat dry with soft cloth and then immediately apply lip balm.

* Tips for hands-

* Protect your hands by wearing rubber gloves for your washing. Always apply a good hand cream post washing hands to retain moisture.

* You should massage hand at night with a good nourishing cream and don’t forget to massage your nails and skin around your nails.

* Before taking a bath apply oil and massage in to your skin. It will help in making your hands soft an d supple.

* Apply cream immediately after you take a bath. Your skin is damp at that time and applying moisturizer soon after you take the bath helps lock moisture in your skin.

* For winters try and use soaps with glycerin or shower gels.

* Mix 1 tablespoon avocado oil into 1 tablespoon honey and 1 tablespoon yogurt and massage the hands. Wash off after 10 minutes to reduce dryness from your hands.

Inputs from Swati Kapoor, Co-Founder of SoulTree.

* Break the lip-licking cycle: With the onset of winters, lips tend to get very dry. People tend to lick their lips thinking this will help with the dryness. This has a reverse effect on the lips; saliva makes the lips even drier. Keep your body hydrated by drinking ample amounts of water; this will help keep your body and lips hydrated.

* A lip balm is a must: Pick lip balms with nourishing and healing properties with ingredients such as organic ghee, almond oil and coconut oil that are highly moisturising and help protect the lips.

* Lipstick: Lipsticks offer great protection against cold weather and helps prevent chapping. Lipsticks colours like pink and plum are always fun to wear during winters. The key is to opt for lipsticks that not only add a pop of colour to your skin but also moistures the lips. Ingredients like Organic ghee, honey, almond oil, Rose oil will help keep lips soft during winters.

* Hand cream: Regular use of hand cream will help protect the hands from dryness, irritation and cracking. Ingredients like kokum butter, organic honey, aloe, turmeric, sesame oil, apricot oil has ultra-moisturising which keep the skin nourished and soft.

* Sun protection cream: Protecting our skin from UV rays in winters as important as in summers. It is essential to protect our skin from the harsh sun rays, which can make them drier and look hydrated. Apply a Sun protection cream before going out in sun to keep it from cracking and peeling.