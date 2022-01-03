Layering need not be boring; take a cue from celebs on how to get it right

In winter, layering is key to keeping yourself adequately warm as the temperature changes through the day. While it will vary depending on the weather conditions of where you are, layering hacks always come in handy.

Whether you feel snug enough in a single jacket or blazer or need at least two coats to be warm, take inspiration from these celebrities this winter to put together a chic but comfy outfit.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s business chic look can be taken from day to night. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s business chic look can be taken from day to night. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lives in London, which means she can always be trusted for outfits that are fit for negative temperature conditions. In this look, she paired her checked co-ords with a woolen coat in a warm nude shade. Keeping her warm was also a turtleneck and a dainty scarf for that little detail that goes a long way. Her white-toed boots were a departure from the usual all black ones.

Karan Johar ’s print on print look for extreme winters. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Director-actor Karan Johar is not one to shy away from experimenting with his fashion. So when it came to loitering about in the misty woods, he decided to camouflage and went for an animal print-on-print ensemble. But if you love animal prints, go OTT by pairing different kinds together keeping the colour palette in mind.

ALSO READ | From long coats to boots: Find out how you can upgrade your winter wardrobe

Bring some sunshine to the cold days with a bright yellow layered ‘fit like Bring some sunshine to the cold days with a bright yellow layered ‘fit like Katrina Kaif ’s. (Photo: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Many people avoid wearing traditional outfits during winter, unsure of how to add a warm layer to it. Katrina Kaif’s yellow sari and cape look has all the answers. Cinch your sari at the waist with the help of a belt, and pair it with an embroidered cape in a fabric that is not stiff or rigid, to complement the fluidity of the sari. Keep the accessories minimal and let your outfit take the spotlight.

Ditch the usual woolen blazer for a edgy faux leather one, like Alaya F. (Photo: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Ditch the usual woolen blazer for a edgy faux leather one, like Alaya F. (Photo: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

An oversized woolen blazer will always be a failproof look. But this winter, rock the faux leather with a gothic-chic look like Alaya F‘s. A black corset paired with a nude faux leather blazer and knee high faux leather boots complete her oh-so-stunning look.

There’s never a dull fashion moment when it comes to There’s never a dull fashion moment when it comes to Ranveer Singh . (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Another way to make a statement with the good old blazer is by opting for one in a loud, bold print like Ranveer Singh. From florals to abstract, geometry to object-oriented prints like that on Singh’s blazer, go all out this season.

ALSO READ | Winter wedding fashion: Bhumi Pednekar looks magical in this yellow lehenga set

Minimal yet experimental, trust Rhea Kapoor to pull off looks that nobody else in Bollywood can. (Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram) Minimal yet experimental, trust Rhea Kapoor to pull off looks that nobody else in Bollywood can. (Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

If you are the fashion enthusiast who doesn’t hold their sartorial sentiments in boundaries, Rhea Kapoor’s looks must be a sure shot inspiration for you. This deconstructed skirt paired with a structured but oversized blazer with white embroidered lines bringing in geometry is a look that works just as well in Delhi as it will in New York or the streets of Paris.

Yet another example that winters are no reason for you to ditch your traditional outfits. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram) Yet another example that winters are no reason for you to ditch your traditional outfits. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s velvet floral lehenga paired with a long jacket is the apt wedding guest outfit or even a bridesmaid outfit for when you want to be snug and comfortable yet uber stylish and glam. Style it with a pair of juttis or heels, a statement necklace, and a box bag for an unforgettable look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!