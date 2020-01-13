Five must-have staples for your wardrobe this fall/winter

This winter if you want to revamp your wardrobe then focus on building a smaller wardrobe with quality basics. (Photo: Getty Images) This winter if you want to revamp your wardrobe then focus on building a smaller wardrobe with quality basics. (Photo: Getty Images)

There is a nip in the air. The days are getting shorter. It is time to pull out those snug woollies; your favourite pair of boots and hoodies. And the winter wardrobe also requires some new addition. Isn’t it? After all, a new season calls for new clothes. But what if we told you that you actually do not need a lot of pieces to make your closet look stylish and versatile? So in case you want to redo your winter wardrobe, focus on just bare essentials or basics needed to get through the harsh weather. This is because all one has to do during winters is simply layer.

Here we have compiled five wardrobe staples that will make your winter look fun and stylish in equal measure:

Turtle necks

It is always good to have turtlenecks in your winter wardrobe — not only do they accentuate your neck, giving an illusion of it being longer, they can also be teamed up with almost everything. Not only that, but they are also unisex. Go for turtlenecks in bright colours like red or mustard, but also have a classic black turtleneck in your wardrobe because it works best not only for formal occasions but for casual ones too.

Black trousers

Black trousers are a must. They are versatile — not only in terms of being paired with other colours but can also be worn across seasons. Black trousers are classy and if you can, try getting one that fits you perfectly, after all, nothing like tailored black trousers to capture everyone’s attention.

Statement scarves

Do we even get the winter feels until we have wrapped ourselves with a scarf to keep warm? So ensure that you have some in your wardrobe this winter. However, ensure that you always have a black and a beige coloured scarf in since they never go out of style. If you want to go all out, go for a check-print scarf or scarfs with paisley print. You could also go for thick woollen scarves in bright colours to team it up with your all-black winter outfit.

Boots

We cannot stress enough on boots. They are elegant and just the perfect footwear for chilly night. If you are tall, we suggest thigh-high boots. They look super chic and go well with almost everything — right from a pair of jeans to the classic LBD. If you are short, go for calf-length boots. Oh, and not to forget ankle boots. They are always fun, and add an element of fun to the look.

Coats

Trench coats never go out of style. They are a great investment piece that will last you a lifetime. Moreover, it doesn’t get more classic than a double-breasted, neutral-coloured, mid-length coat. It can be thrown over any outfit. You can also opt for a black leather coat — it looks classic and good enough to make you feel like Sherlock.

So what do you plan to add to your wardrobe this winter?

