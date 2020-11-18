From sweaters to thigh-high boots: Style cues to ace winter fashion

Have you updated your winter wardrobe yet? (Photo: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Dipping temperatures coupled with an urge to sip on hot chocolate while snuggled inside a blanket means only one thing — winters are officially here! And, hence, it is time for boots, sweaters, trench coats, mufflers and gloves. That is why we are here with some style cues from your favourite B-Town celebrities to help you ace the chilly season.

Excited, much? So what are you waiting for… continue scrolling further.

Thank God for high neck sweaters!

You can never go wrong with a high neck sweater; they are uber cool, simple and can be teamed with anything for a cosy yet stylish look. Take cues from Deepika Padukone who keeps it basic in this head-to-toe Emilia Wickstead outfit. The monochrome look only adds to the charm, elevated by that snug sweater.

Boots all the way

Yes, we love our pencil heels and stilettos but winters are all about boots! They are cosy and available in various lengths and colours. Invest in a pair of classic black or tan brown boots and pair them with a denim or a knee-length dress for a head-turning look.

Mis-match prints for a chic look

Checks are evergreen. So if you too have a checkered coat, be set to make a fashionable statement. Take cues from Deepika, who effortlessly pulled off a print-on-print look. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, we like how she teamed the outfit with a pair of socks and stilettos.

Add a sweater dress for a day to night switch

Sweaters always keep you warm and elevate the look when they double up as a dress. Wear it with a plain overcoat for a formal look or style it with animal print boots like Priyanka for a stylish night look. No matter what time of the day, you will surely make a head-turning statement.

