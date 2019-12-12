Ace thigh-high boots with this celeb-inspired guide

Whether it’s leather or suede, thigh-high boots have become a wardrobe staple. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Whether it’s leather or suede, thigh-high boots have become a wardrobe staple. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Winters are here, and it is time to bring out your coats and those much-loved pair of thigh-high boots, which have undergone a major fashion makeover over the years. They may seem a daunting prospect at first, but with Bollywood celebrities often seen sporting them, they are slowly becoming more wearable than you may think.

Whether it’s leather or suede, or simply flat-soled, thigh-high boots have become a much-needed winter wardrobe staple. Wear them over skinny jeans or leggings, style them with a midi skirt, or even a short one, and you are sure to stand out in a crowd.

To help you get your boot game on-point, we have curated a few looks which will help.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Dec 10, 2019 at 8:14pm PST

Take a cue from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and go biker chic by pairing a flowy midi skirt with faux leather thigh-high boots, just like her. We like how the Neerja actor kept it stylish by teaming the skirt with a black turtle-neck and faux leather jacket. Styled by Meagan Concessio, she left her hair loose and opted for light make-up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

View this post on Instagram Not your grandmother’s pearls ⚪️⚫️🔴 #windswept A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 17, 2018 at 9:07am PST

The Quantico actor styled her thigh-high heeled suede boots with a gorgeous fuzzy white sweater and an edgy faux leather skirt. The bright red box clutch bag added a pop of colour to her black and white ensemble. Tight curls, peach cheeks and a hint of pink on her lips rounded out the look.

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:53am PST

How about ditching heels and opting for boots this party season? Do it right just like Shraddha Kapoor who styled her thigh-high boots with a shiny puffer jacket. A tip: if you have printed boots, it is always a good idea to team it with a solid coloured dress or sweater. Or just simply go all out with your favourite printed sweater and boots, acing the print-on-print trend!

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 8, 2019 at 5:23pm PST

The Raazi actor slays in her maroon thigh-high boots teamed with a checkered blazer dress. Hair styled in a neat ponytail and minimal makeup makes it the perfect winter look. Make boots a part of your workwear by teaming them with a pair of plaid or checkered pants and a shirt, or go casual with your jeans and coat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena slays it in these pair of boots. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena slays it in these pair of boots. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Veere Di Wedding actor slays airport fashion with her brown thigh-high boots and a pair of fitted denims, white T-shirt and olive green bomber jacket. Hands down, it is the perfect casual look for a day out with your friends. Always remember, the key to acing thigh-high boots is by layering with skinnies, leggings or tights, making space for volume on top. You can always play with layers and add a few of your favourite statement items.

