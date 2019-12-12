Ace thigh-high boots with this celeb-inspired guide

Winters are here, and it is time to bring out your coats and those much-loved pair of thigh-high boots, which have undergone a major fashion makeover over the years. They may seem a daunting prospect at first, but with Bollywood celebrities often seen sporting them, they are slowly becoming more wearable than you may think.
Whether it’s leather or suede, or simply flat-soled, thigh-high boots have become a much-needed winter wardrobe staple. Wear them over skinny jeans or leggings, style them with a midi skirt, or even a short one, and you are sure to stand out in a crowd.
To help you get your boot game on-point, we have curated a few looks which will help.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Take a cue from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and go biker chic by pairing a flowy midi skirt with faux leather thigh-high boots, just like her. We like how the Neerja actor kept it stylish by teaming the skirt with a black turtle-neck and faux leather jacket. Styled by Meagan Concessio, she left her hair loose and opted for light make-up.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The Quantico actor styled her thigh-high heeled suede boots with a gorgeous fuzzy white sweater and an edgy faux leather skirt. The bright red box clutch bag added a pop of colour to her black and white ensemble. Tight curls, peach cheeks and a hint of pink on her lips rounded out the look.
How about ditching heels and opting for boots this party season? Do it right just like Shraddha Kapoor who styled her thigh-high boots with a shiny puffer jacket. A tip: if you have printed boots, it is always a good idea to team it with a solid coloured dress or sweater. Or just simply go all out with your favourite printed sweater and boots, acing the print-on-print trend!
The Raazi actor slays in her maroon thigh-high boots teamed with a checkered blazer dress. Hair styled in a neat ponytail and minimal makeup makes it the perfect winter look. Make boots a part of your workwear by teaming them with a pair of plaid or checkered pants and a shirt, or go casual with your jeans and coat.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Veere Di Wedding actor slays airport fashion with her brown thigh-high boots and a pair of fitted denims, white T-shirt and olive green bomber jacket. Hands down, it is the perfect casual look for a day out with your friends. Always remember, the key to acing thigh-high boots is by layering with skinnies, leggings or tights, making space for volume on top. You can always play with layers and add a few of your favourite statement items.
