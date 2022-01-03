scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 03, 2022
Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor dazzles in a peach sari; see pics

If you're looking for outfit inspirations this year, Shraddha's latest look is the one for you!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 3, 2022 11:30:48 am
The actor looked stunning in the outfit. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor rarely disappoints with her fashion choices. She routinely experiments with her looks and impresses on almost all occasions. But the one style she aces at all times is ethnic.

ALSO READ |Yearender 2021: Fashion trends we want to banish and adopt in 2022

So when the actor recently took to Instagram to share her latest look — in a sari — we just could not get enough of it. Check out her post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Subtle, gorgeous and definitely not over-the-top, Shraddha looked gorgeous in a peach sari with pink undertones from Krésha Bajaj.

The almost sheer sari featured a scallop border along with exquisite mirror and sequin work. We like how it was styled with a dazzling full-sleeves, high-neck blouse — perfect for winters!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |‘Stripe a pose’: Shraddha Kapoor looks radiant in this colourful sari

Styled by Namrata Deepak, Shraddha completed the look with a stunning pair of rhinestone earrings from Jet Gems. We love the minimalist approach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namratadeepak3)

ALSO READ |Faux leather: Alia, Kriti, Deepika and other B-town divas bring back this stylish fashion trend

Shraddha’s make-up was flawless from start-to-finish as she went with a glowy look with nude tones: peach lipstick, lightly smoky eyeshadow and touch of highlighter. Shraddha left her tresses open.

Would you try out Shraddha’s outfit?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: What ringing in 2022 looked like around the world

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 03: Latest News

Advertisement