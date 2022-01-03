Shraddha Kapoor dazzles in a peach sari; see pics

January 3, 2022 11:30:48 am
Shraddha Kapoor rarely disappoints with her fashion choices. She routinely experiments with her looks and impresses on almost all occasions. But the one style she aces at all times is ethnic.
So when the actor recently took to Instagram to share her latest look — in a sari — we just could not get enough of it. Check out her post below:
View this post on Instagram
Subtle, gorgeous and definitely not over-the-top, Shraddha looked gorgeous in a peach sari with pink undertones from Krésha Bajaj.
The almost sheer sari featured a scallop border along with exquisite mirror and sequin work. We like how it was styled with a dazzling full-sleeves, high-neck blouse — perfect for winters!
Styled by Namrata Deepak, Shraddha completed the look with a stunning pair of rhinestone earrings from Jet Gems. We love the minimalist approach.
View this post on Instagram
Shraddha’s make-up was flawless from start-to-finish as she went with a glowy look with nude tones: peach lipstick, lightly smoky eyeshadow and touch of highlighter. Shraddha left her tresses open.
Would you try out Shraddha’s outfit?
