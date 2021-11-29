Mouni Roy poses in the perfect party dress

Winters are all about warm get-togethers with friends and family for Christmas and New Year celebrations. As such, deciding on what to wear for these occasions may prove to be difficult. While style is foremost, comfort is key. But worry not, we’ve got you covered.

Mouni Roy’s fashion choices always hit the mark, and this time too, she served up the perfect party wear look!

“Night came walking through downtown swishing her shiny dress. 🌟 ✨ 🌙,” the actor captioned her latest pictures. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni was seen in a long-sleeved, shimmery bodycon dress that is the perfect option for a night out in the colder months. The gold and black sequence mini dress by Rocky S featured a “figure defining silhouette”.

The actor paired the comfortable dress, priced at Rs. 83,299, with classic, black stilettos, perfect eye make-up and her waist-length hair left open.

The stylish dress can be styled in numerous ways — with stockings, a warm overcoat and shoes of your choice to paint the town red. The gold accents on the dress will make sure that you stand out.

What do you think about this look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!