Winter style: Hina Khan shows how to keep it fashionable in the cold weather

Trust Hina Khan to always be on top of her fashion game, no matter what! Whether it is elegant ethnic wear or trendy outfits — the actor knows how to make a statement with her sartorial choices. Thus, it was not surprising that she, yet again, impressed with her fashion choices while on a vacay in New York.

Hina, who is currently holidaying in NYC, is setting impeccable winter fashion goals. If you are confused about how to stay stylish in this cold weather, take inspiration from the actor’s latest looks.

Keeping it casual yet chic, she stepped out wearing a turquoise and black colour-block puffer jacket paired with white trousers and sneakers.

She opted for a yellow beanie to keep herself warm, and carried a black sling bag.

Prior to this, she posed in a cosy soft pink bomber jacket paired with faux leather pants and ankle-length black boots.

Once again, she opted for a grey cap and a black sling bag.

Giving us a cue on how to style red on red, she wore a long red sweater with a matching trench coat and blue mom jeans.

A layered neckpiece, white sneakers and sunglasses rounded off her look. A dash of bright red lip colour added the finishing touches to this look.

Are you confused about how to layer the right way? Hina has the answer! She wore a blue sweater and a faux leather black skirt along with a checked trench coat and black stockings.

She completed her look with black boots and a white beanie cap with an attached scarf.

Earlier, she was seen in a peach sweater paired with ripped white jeans and a peach trench coat.

To round off this stylish look, she wore a pair of brown boots.

