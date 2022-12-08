Winter bridal fashion: Keep these style and fabric tips in mind

There is nothing like an intricately-embellished lehenga choli for bridal wear. Rich yet stylish, lehengas are potentially the most dazzling clothing for any bride-to-be. However, if you have concerns about choosing the fabric, especially for a winter wedding, here are some tips to ace the bridal fashion game on your D-day.

Aaliya Deeba, the founder of Ideebs London, a couture label, shares some tips to keep in mind when choosing winter wedding lehengas (fabric and style).

Silk

Silk textures are intended to keep you warm, and subsequently are one of the best picks for winter weddings. You can enhance a silk lehenga with embroidery and embellishments, according to your taste and style.

Satin or glossy silk

If you do not wish to spend a lot on silk, glossy silk or satin is another option you can explore. It is smooth, doesn’t tingle the skin, and falls well since it is lightweight.

Velvet

Velvet will look lofty, yet rich, and beautiful. Velvet is perhaps the best texture for a winter weddings. Velvet looks smart in shades like blue, peacock blue, wine red, and so forth. These are one of the top-picked conceals selected by women.

Full-sleeved blouse

Style your lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse and save yourself from the cold. A full-sleeved shirt-style blouse looks perfect on all body types. You always have the freedom to go for differentiating conceals for pullovers as per your lehenga.

Jacket

Rather than the typical blouse, have a go at wearing a midriff-length jacket that clearly works out for the lehenga and also keeps you warm. No, we are not talking about a denim jacket, but an ethnic one in a differentiating or comparative shade that will coordinate impeccably with the lehenga.

Double dupatta

The prettiest pattern is of matching the lehenga with double dupattas that, in a flash, enhance the look. This won’t just save you from freezing, but also ensure you look the prettiest!

