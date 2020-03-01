Winnie Harlow stuns in an Anamika Khanna ensemble for a magazine shoot

Harlow was diagnosed with skin condition vitiligo and her subsequent fame, becoming a prominent face for several brands, is aspirational. (File Photo) Harlow was diagnosed with skin condition vitiligo and her subsequent fame, becoming a prominent face for several brands, is aspirational. (File Photo)

With time, not only has the definition of beauty changed, but the face of it has also evolved. Stringent normative beauty standards have given way to more fluid representation, in an attempt to acknowledge most, if not all of us. In this regard, Canadian model, Winnie Harlow is both an inspiration and a trend-setter. Harlow was diagnosed with skin condition vitiligo and her subsequent fame, becoming a prominent face for several brands, is aspirational.

She featured on the March issue of Vogue India and donned an ensemble by Anamika Khanna. The model was seen in an intricately-embroidered crop top bearing the hallmark of the designer. It was paired with a pair of pants accessorised with a belt, matching with the top. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre.

She was the first model with vitiligo to walk the ramp for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Sharing her experience, she had put up an Instagram post saying, “I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs – thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET!”

It definitely is a statement worth making.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd