Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton advocates sustainability in a striking yellow dress

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has always impressed us with her sartorial picks. Yet again, she won hearts in her latest attire, which was a sunny yellow dress she wore at Wimbledon tournament in London.

The duchess re-wore the canary yellow Roksanda midi dress, which she had worn when visiting Jamaica for the Cambridges’ royal tour of the Caribbean. She complemented the look with yellow earrings ,white heels, and large sunglasses. Leaving her hair loose, the Kate stunned us with her overall getup.

She also wore a green and purple bow-tie pin, which signifies her status as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. In some of the clicks she was also seen wearing a camel floppy hat, which added more spark to to her outfit.

This is not the first time that the senior member of the UK royal family re-wore her dress. Kate Middleton had done the same when she re-wore her Alessandra Rich blue polka dotted dress which she had worn during Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Big Lunch event, last month. The duchess has been strictly advocating the theme of sustainability at the prestigious tennis tournament.

According to a People report, Kate is an avid tennis player, and is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and typically watches matches from the Royal Box.

The report also stated that for this year’s Wimbledon, Ralph Lauren has redesigned the uniforms for chair umpires, line umpires, and ball boys and girls — to promote sustainable fabrics that are made with recycled materials. This has been done in collaboration with The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

