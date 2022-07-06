scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Wimbledon fashion: Kate Middleton champions sustainability in blue polka dots dress

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 9:40:32 pm
Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton sustainable fashion, Kate Middleton Wimbledon, Kate Middleton blue dress Wimbledon, indian express newsBritain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge reacts in the royal box after Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his quarter final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

It was a royal re-wear for the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who turned up looking like a vision in a chic blue dress at the ongoing Wimbledon tournament in London.

The duchess’ calf-length blue-and-white polka dot dress featured square shoulders, puffy elbow-length sleeves and a matching belt.

In keeping with the theme of sustainability at the prestigious tennis tournament, the senior member of the UK royal family re-wore her Alessandra Rich dress — which was seen on her just last month during Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Big Lunch event — thereby making a strong statement in favour of sustainable fashion.

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton sustainable fashion, Kate Middleton Wimbledon, Kate Middleton blue dress Wimbledon, indian express news Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Britain’s Prince William react in the royal box after Serbia’s Novak Djokovic won his quarter final match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

The duchess also accessorised with dainty pearl-drop earrings and left her hair loose, as she took to the stands to watch a match.

According to a People report, for this year’s Wimbledon, Ralph Lauren has redesigned the uniforms for chair umpires, line umpires, and ball boys and girls — in collaboration with The All England Lawn Tennis Club — to promote sustainable fabrics that are made with recycled materials.

Interestingly, Kate also carried a few more recycled items from her wardrobe, like a pair of Finlay Henrietta sunglasses, which she is reported to have recently worn to the Bahamas, along with her Mulberry Amberley white bag, which she has carried many times before.

The finishing touch to her sartorial elegance was a green and purple bow-tie pin, which reaffirms her status as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which only allows a few select people to wear the bow.

