Wimbledon fashion: Kate Middleton champions sustainability in blue polka dots dress

It was a royal re-wear for the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who turned up looking like a vision in a chic blue dress at the ongoing Wimbledon tournament in London.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The duchess’ calf-length blue-and-white polka dot dress featured square shoulders, puffy elbow-length sleeves and a matching belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dress Like a Duchess (@dresslikeaduchess)

In keeping with the theme of sustainability at the prestigious tennis tournament, the senior member of the UK royal family re-wore her Alessandra Rich dress — which was seen on her just last month during Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Big Lunch event — thereby making a strong statement in favour of sustainable fashion.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Britain’s Prince William react in the royal box after Serbia’s Novak Djokovic won his quarter final match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville) Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Britain’s Prince William react in the royal box after Serbia’s Novak Djokovic won his quarter final match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

The duchess also accessorised with dainty pearl-drop earrings and left her hair loose, as she took to the stands to watch a match.

According to a People report, for this year’s Wimbledon, Ralph Lauren has redesigned the uniforms for chair umpires, line umpires, and ball boys and girls — in collaboration with The All England Lawn Tennis Club — to promote sustainable fabrics that are made with recycled materials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Interestingly, Kate also carried a few more recycled items from her wardrobe, like a pair of Finlay Henrietta sunglasses, which she is reported to have recently worn to the Bahamas, along with her Mulberry Amberley white bag, which she has carried many times before.

ALSO READ | Kate Middleton wears heirloom accessory in first portrait with Prince William; know more about it

The finishing touch to her sartorial elegance was a green and purple bow-tie pin, which reaffirms her status as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which only allows a few select people to wear the bow.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!