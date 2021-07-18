Check out Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty’s best looks

Ashleigh Barty has an amazing sense of fashion, having served many elegant looks over the years. (Photo: Instagram/@ashbarty)

Ashleigh Barty made history by winning Wimbledon 2021. She also became the first Australian woman to win the tournament since 1980. Though she is hailed for her prodigious talent, the player’s style, too, deserves your attention.

The 25-year-old took on Czech player Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon finals. And while she is celebrated for her aggressive playing, she has an extremely keen seen sense of fashion, too. This is evident from her many public appearances. Each time she has pulled off a completely different look.

Here are a few of her best looks:

She looks striking in this chic outfit. Keeping it simple, she has completed it with a pair of sandals and a sleek watch, with hair tied in a bun.

She looks lovely in this elegant sleeveless maroon dress. She paired it with black stilettos.

Not the one to disappoint, she looked pretty in this V-neck dress, too. She paired paired it with black shoes and a matching clutch.

Here are some glimpses of her from the court.

What is most heartening is her looks is that they are all simple, but never bland. We hope to see her win more matches and give us major fashion goals.

