Wimbledon 2021: Natasha Poonawalla carried a Birkin Faubourg and we can’t get over its price!

What do you think of the bag? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and socialite Natasha Poonawalla were recently spotted enjoying the men’s final at Wimbledon 2021. The presence of the Quantico actor at the royal box turned many heads, and her look was dissected by the fashion police. But turns out, it was actually Natasha Poonawalla’s bag which sustained all the attention.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns heads at Wimbledon; check out the pictures

Poonawalla, a well-known fashion enthusiast, was seen in an all-white co-ord set from Gucci which she accessorised it with a limited-edition blue Birkin Faubourg bag from Hermès. The 20cm bag with intricate detailing is priced at — hold your breath — $110,000 – 130,000 which converts to roughly ₹8193971.50 according to Sothebys. The website further mentions that Bleu Faubourg Birkin “features five different leathers, as well as exotic alligator.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

“The body is masterfully crafted of Deep Blue Madame calfskin; the front flap, handles and strap are of Bleu Marine matte alligator; the awnings, tiret and “shopping bag” style clochette are of Orange H swift leather; the trim is of Bleu Indigo Sombrero; the window panes are of Craie epsom leather and the base is of Bleu Obsure Sombrero leather,” it added.

The Hermes website includes a lucid description of the bag, stating: “The Birkin Faubourg carries the spirit of Hermès with it, using precious, grained and smooth leathers and including metal parts, from the swivel clasp to the hasps and the side straps… The quintessence of Paris is now within reach.”

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, was spotted in a white Fendi midi dress. She too was seen carrying a tan-coloured bag.

What do you think of it?