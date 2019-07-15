Wimbledon 2019: Deepika Padukone stuns in an all-white ensemble from Ralph Lauren

Wimbledon 2019 is over and Novak Djokovic emerged as the men’s singles champion, after a thrilling final with Roger Federer. A host of celebrities were in attendance to watch them play, and among was Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha Padukone. The Padmaavat actor looked absolutely lovely sitting in the crowd.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, she stepped out wearing a lightweight silk georgette blouse from Ralph Lauren and paired it with flared bottoms. The look was rounded out with bright lipstick and hair styled in soft curls. She elevated the look with a pair of stunning shades.

One can trust Padukone to pull off white like no one else. In the past, she has donned all-white ensemble with panache or paired it with something to make the look fun. Prior to this, she was spotted in a pair of metallic silver pants from the label IRO which was paired with a basic white T-shirt. The balance worked rather well, and it was fun to watch the actor play with some bling.

Styled by Nathani, the look was completed with winged eyeliner and messy hairdo.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone plays with bling and we love it

The actor had also donned white at the Cannes Film Festival, this year. The actor was seen in an ensemble from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Styled by Nathani, we really liked how the self embroidered bralet was teamed with a pair of white trousers and a matching sheer top. Much like this time, the look was accessorised with a pair of lovely shades.

What do you think of her current look?