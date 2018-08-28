Believe it or not, Wikipedia-inspired T-shirts are for real

Wikipedia T-shirts are priced at but are yet to hit the Indian markets. (Source: Wikipedia T-shirts are priced at but are yet to hit the Indian markets. (Source: http://www.advisoryboardcrystals.com

Right from Marvel to Harry Potter and Stranger Things – we have seen fashion inspired by movies, books and television series. But the latest trend to hit the market is the most popular thing on the Internet – Wikipedia-inspired T-shirts.

In order to raise money for the Wikimedia Foundation, a non-profit and charitable organisation in San Francisco, California, Advisory Board Crystals (ABC) along with Wikipedia released a series of T-shirts with the Wikipedia logo emblazoned on them. The back of the T-shirts have the words “INTERNET MASTER” printed on it in bold letters and a picture of the site’s spherical puzzle logo.

The Abc. x Wikipedia t-shirts are available in the US. (Source: The Abc. x Wikipedia t-shirts are available in the US. (Source: http://www.advisoryboardcrystals.com

100 per cent of the proceeds go to the Wikimedia Foundation. (Source: 100 per cent of the proceeds go to the Wikimedia Foundation. (Source: http://www.advisoryboardcrystals.com

“The non-profit Wikimedia Foundation provides the essential infrastructure for free knowledge,” read a description of the T-shirt on the site. It further added, “Knowledge is power and awareness is survival. In addition to being a large source of inspiration and information for our projects, Wikipedia leads us to a place in which you can imagine a world where every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.”

ALSO READ| Would you dare to try these Stranger Things-inspired ‘upside down’ denims?

“Free information is a privilege. One of the ideals of the Abc. Studio is that there are many ways to save the world.

As a non-profit, Wikipedia and the Wikimedia Foundations related free knowledge projects are powered primarily through donations. Help us keep knowledge free.”

The Abc. x Wikipedia T-shirts are available in the US for $85 and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the foundation. While the merchandise is currently sold out, Abc. Studio told Mashable USA that they are planning to restock since they are “looking to make as large of a contribution as possible.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd