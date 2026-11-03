Why you should never wring your woollen shawl while washing it

As winter approaches, woollen shawls, jackets, and blazers become wardrobe staples. However, we often wonder how to wash and take care of them. When it comes to washing a shawl, whether it is a lightweight pashmina or a thick, everyday wrap, many people fear shrinking the fibres. But Nabanita Ghosh, Co-Founder & Director of Abritee, says most woollen shawls can be washed at home, and many also last longer.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Wool doesn’t mind water. It dislikes heat, friction, and wringing because these make the fibres lock together and shrink. So the whole job is to be gentle.