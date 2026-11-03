Why you should never wring your woollen shawl while washing it

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As winter approaches, woollen shawls, jackets, and blazers become wardrobe staples. However, we often wonder how to wash and take care of them. When it comes to washing a shawl, whether it is a lightweight pashmina or a thick, everyday wrap, many people fear shrinking the fibres. But Nabanita Ghosh, Co-Founder & Director of Abritee, says most woollen shawls can be washed at home, and many also last longer.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Wool doesn’t mind water. It dislikes heat, friction, and wringing because these make the fibres lock together and shrink. So the whole job is to be gentle.
How to go about it
“If the shawl is fine pashmina, has zari or heavy embroidery, or is an old family piece, leave it to a dry cleaner experienced with shawls,” suggests Ghosh, adding, “For everything else, dab a damp white cloth on a hidden corner and check whether any colour transfers. If it does, which is common with deep reds and blacks, don’t wash it at home.”
She further mentions the following:
- Use cool or lukewarm water, never hot.
- Add a little mild liquid detergent made for wool, or a gentle baby shampoo.
- Skip regular detergent powder, bleach and fabric softener.
- Lower the shawl into the water. Press it gently so the water passes through, and leave it for ten to fifteen minutes. Don’t rub, scrub or twist.
- Rinse in clean water at the same temperature, because a sudden change can shock the fibre. Repeat until the water runs clear.
- When you lift the shawl out, support its full weight with both hands, since wet wool stretches under its own weight.
- Never wring it. Lay it on a thick dry towel, roll it up, and press to soak out the water.
- Then spread it flat on a fresh dry towel or a mesh rack, reshape the edges and fringe, and dry it in the shade.
- No direct sun, no heater, and no hanging on a line.
- Once it’s dry, a gentle shake or light steam from a distance brings back the softness.
- Wash it only once or twice a season, and air it in the shade between uses, which does most of the work.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.