Rihanna’s maternity fashion is all about breaking rules: ‘Why should you be hiding your pregnancy?’

Rihanna‘s choice of outfits, ever since she announced her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in a perfectly candid photoshoot in New York’s Harlem, barely fits into the box of ‘maternity fashion‘. What is really is, is her having fun with her clothes and defying conventions of maternity fashion. Through multiple examples — from store launch events to fashion weeks in Milan and Paris — Rihanna’s fashion has only celebrated her growing baby bump.

And now, in what seems like a tell-all celebration of her style during this time of her life, Rihanna’s Vogue cover shoot for the May issue explains why the decision is based on a simple philosophy — to enjoy the changes in her body during pregnancy.

Clad in a lacey Alaïa red bodysuit with long Opera gloves, Rihanna graced the cover of the magazine, sharing in the interview that “It’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

A white blanket as a jacket, an oversized puffer jacket with body jewellery, an off-shoulder, form-fitting leather dress, a sunset-coloured unbuttoned jacket with a knit skirt, a black translucent bodysuit with a cape, and a sports jacket with gloves are some of the other outfits Rihanna was seen in. The commonality in all? A celebration of her bump.

Rihanna, who is now in her third trimester, also said that she is “hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that.” The 34 year old fashion and beauty mogul added, “This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

In an earlier interview with People, Rihanna had shared: “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”. She added that fashion helps her feel confident: “when you look good, you feel good.”

Keeping it real, Rihanna also shared the other, ‘scary’ side of pregnancy, saying that postpartum depression frightens her the most. “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

The Diamonds singer also spoke about her relationship with A$AP Rocky: “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullsh*t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

