Why Ponduru Khadi has Sobhita Dhulipala hooked: Expert explains the heritage weave

Sobhita Dhulipala’s relationship with Indian handlooms appears to have deepened after her wedding. In a conversation with Adyam Handwoven, for whom the actor is also a brand ambassador, when asked about her favourite Indian weave, the actor said, “I am in love with Ponduru Khadi right now. I have been exploring it since my wedding.”

And when asked what a saree means to her, she offered a poetic reflection: “The sensuality of drapery. It’s formless. It is you. It is an extension of you. How beautiful is that!”

But what exactly is Ponduru Khadi, the textile that has caught her attention?