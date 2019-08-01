Meghan Markle faces ire of fans for guest editing fashion magazine cover; here’s why

Meghan Markle’s guest-editing position for the September issue of the iconic fashion magazine British Vogue has come under a wave of criticism following media reports suggesting that the magazine’s cover is a copy of a 2016 bestseller The Game Changers by Australian authors Samantha Brett and Steph Adams.

Fans pointed out a number of similarities between the magazine’s cover and the book to which even the Duchess of Sussex contributed to in 2016, reported Fox News.

“It’s obviously very flattering, she must like our concept! I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but it is a little bit disappointing,” Brett said of the cover which shows the faces of various women considered “Forces for Change” and placed in separate boxes.

“But any project that aims to support the empowerment of women, I am a great supporter of. Our book was for charity — so hopefully they too are giving the proceeds to a worthy cause,” she added.

While it’s not clear if the cover choice was the Duchess’ idea, the 16th still, a mirror, was suggested by her to inspire readers to be their own “forces for change”, according to the Daily Mail, as cited by Fox News.

Brett told Fox News that The Game Changers was first released with a black and white cover in November 2016, of which Meghan was one of the contributors along with 40 other celebrities and change-makers.

The book sold out in a few weeks as word travelled and it was well-received by readers. Brett noted that the book was then re-released with more women in 2017 featuring a pink cover and has since become a bestseller.

Adams echoed similar sentiments about the September issue cover, being put towards a good cause, but said she could see Meghan achieving the same impact as The Game Changers if she had written a book of her own, complete with powerful interviews and testimonies she gathered on her own and given the money to a charity.

“The Duchess of Sussex is someone we all want to look up to, admire and respect,” said Adams, a four-time author who published her first book three years ago.

“We love that she has ideas for change that are positive and that she is addressing issues such as diversity and kindness. But wouldn’t it have been more powerful if she just created a book and interviewed women and gave the money to charity,” she added.

Brett and Adams, a co-authoring duo, have since released The Juggle, which debuted in April 2019 and features high-profile mothers juggling their careers and families.

The former Suits actor was also embroiled in a controversy for the same cover when fans pointed out that why she had not included Queen Elizabeth II among her list of ladies (the magazine cover includes 15 brilliant female changemakers), or even a doctor or nurse, a teacher, lawyer.

Piers Morgan slammed the Duchess and called her “shamelessly hypocritical for her super-woke Vogue stunt” in a scathing op-ed for the Daily Mail.