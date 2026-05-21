Why Indian jewellers wrap gold in pink paper

Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. (Photo: Freepik)

If you have ever purchased gold jewellery in India, chances are the ornament was carefully folded into a sheet of bright pink paper before being placed inside a box. While many assume it is merely a traditional aesthetic choice, experts say the decades-old practice has practical, psychological, and cultural significance.

According to Krishan Kumar Dal, Department Lead – Jewellery Design, Pearl Academy, Jaipur, the iconic pink paper has survived generations because it does much more than simply package jewellery attractively.

Does pink paper actually protect jewellery?

“For practical reasons, pink paper frequently contains a mild anti-tarnish coating that minimises exposure to air and moisture, which are the primary causes of dullness, particularly for silver or gold alloys combined with copper,” explained Dal. He added that the paper also acts as a protective barrier during storage and handling.