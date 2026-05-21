Why Indian jewellers wrap gold in pink paper

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If you have ever purchased gold jewellery in India, chances are the ornament was carefully folded into a sheet of bright pink paper before being placed inside a box. While many assume it is merely a traditional aesthetic choice, experts say the decades-old practice has practical, psychological, and cultural significance.
According to Krishan Kumar Dal, Department Lead – Jewellery Design, Pearl Academy, Jaipur, the iconic pink paper has survived generations because it does much more than simply package jewellery attractively.
Does pink paper actually protect jewellery?
“For practical reasons, pink paper frequently contains a mild anti-tarnish coating that minimises exposure to air and moisture, which are the primary causes of dullness, particularly for silver or gold alloys combined with copper,” explained Dal. He added that the paper also acts as a protective barrier during storage and handling.
“During storage, it serves as a rudimentary defence against dust, moisture and small scratches,” he said.
Before modern luxury packaging became common, jewellers relied on simple yet functional wrapping materials to ensure ornaments remained protected during transport or storage. Soft paper prevented friction between jewellery pieces and reduced the chances of minor surface damage. Aditi Daga, co-founder of Ang, echoed this sentiment, saying the choice of pink paper was never random.
“The pink paper you often see with gold jewellery isn’t random. It’s been used for decades because it’s simple, soft enough to prevent minor scratches, and the colour enhances the warmth and richness of gold at first glance,” Daga said.
“It also serves as a light barrier against moisture, which made it a practical choice for traditional retail,” she added.
Why does gold look richer against pink paper?
“For aesthetic reasons, gold’s yellow tone appears richer and more vivid due to the attractive contrast created by pink,” Dal explained. “This minor optical trick increases the jewellery’s appeal at the time of purchase.”
“Gold appears brighter, more glossy, and aesthetically pleasing due to the warm contrast created by the gentle pink tone,” Dal added. “The gold appears richer and more sophisticated rather than harsh or overly reflective since both hues are within a warm palette.” According to him, this subtle visual enhancement can psychologically influence buyers and increase the perceived value of the jewellery.
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Why has the tradition survived despite luxury packaging trends?
Dal believes this endurance is deeply cultural. “Pink wrapping paper blends cultural significance, emotional familiarity and usefulness,” he said. “In many Indian contexts, pink and related colours like red are linked to prosperity, celebration and auspiciousness, particularly when it comes to gifts and weddings.”
Over time, the paper itself became associated with trust and authenticity in jewellery shopping. “This straightforward packaging has developed into a reliable visual indicator of history and authenticity throughout time,” Dal added.
Daga, on the other hand, believes the tradition is now evolving rather than disappearing.
“What’s interesting today is how that legacy is evolving. While the essence of care and presentation remains, there’s a clear shift towards more thoughtful, design-led packaging that feels like an extension of the jewellery itself,” she said.
According to Daga, packaging today is not merely functional, it is an integral part of the luxury experience. “Packaging is no longer just protective; it’s part of the experience. From the moment a piece is received, it should feel personal, considered and memorable,” she explained.
“At its core, the intent hasn’t changed, it’s still about making the moment special. But the way we express that is becoming more refined and aligned with how modern consumers engage with luxury,” Daga underlined.