Why bra shopping in India still leaves so many women frustrated: ‘Cup sizes can go up to N and beyond’

Hannah Wells, the female lead of the popular Prime Video series Off Campus, has taken over the internet—not because of her incredible singing, but because of her styling choices. Bras, in particular. Content creators have taken to TikTok and Instagram to celebrate Wells’s lingerie, applauding the representation of fuller busts without objectification.

Her styling choices have sparked conversations on how women experience bra shopping in real life. In India, the industry has historically prioritised standardised mass production, leaving women to “settle” rather than truly find their size.

“Most offline stores don’t have proper trial rooms for bras, and many malls don’t allow customers to try on lingerie at all,” Shreya Das, the founder of Publpad, a marketing PR agency, told indianexpress.com.

Das was never a shy girl, so she never felt uncomfortable shopping for bras. But her biggest challenge has always been finding the right fit rather than overcoming embarrassment. “For me, wearing the right bra is essential because it directly affects my comfort and confidence, especially when I’m travelling or meeting people,” she adds.

While many women resort to online shopping, Das is not a big fan. “I have often faced quality and product description issues. For example, a bra advertised as ‘heavily padded’ sometimes turns out to be only lightly or moderately padded. These inconsistencies make it difficult to trust online purchases and often lead to disappointment,” she explains.

Hannah Wells in Off Campus. (Source: X/@@SaidWhatWeSaid) Hannah Wells in Off Campus. (Source: X/@@SaidWhatWeSaid)

However, it’s not like there’s no market for it.

Kanika Wadhera, co-founder of BeyonD Lingerie, tells indianexpress.com that India’s lingerie and intimate-wear market is “currently valued at roughly $5.9 billion, and IMARC Group (sector-specific research and consulting firm) projects it will grow to $12 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of about 8 per cent.” Yet, despite its scale and India’s 500-million-plus female population, lingerie is one of the most neglected categories in Indian fashion when it comes to fit and comfort.

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“What many women do not know is that bra sizing extends far beyond what India traditionally recognises. Cup sizes can go up to N and beyond, not just A, B, C, or D,” Wadhera points out. “Another startling fact is that a woman’s bra size changes at least 6 times during her lifetime due to puberty, weight fluctuations, hormonal shifts, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and menopause,” she says.

Finding the right fit

Rachika Singh, Senior Brand Manager at lingerie brand Clovia, says that finding the right bra is often more complex than finding the right clothing because every woman’s body is unique. “While clothing sizes are relatively straightforward, bra fit depends on a combination of band size, cup size, bust shape, and the level of support an individual needs. This is why two women with the same measurements may still prefer different bra styles,” she explains.

So far, Das still hasn’t found a perfect solution. “I am still relying on a trial and error approach, trying different brands and styles until I find one that fits well and meets my expectations,” she shares.

Singh points out that issues such as straps slipping, bands riding up, cups digging in or overflowing, and discomfort after prolonged wear are often accepted as normal. But in reality, these are clear signs of an incorrect fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYRN by Sydney Sweeney (@syrn)

Mansi Gulati started her brand Bodybutter, with the focus on bridging the gap between design, comfort, and affordability in the Indian lingerie market. In her conversation with indianexpress.com, the founder reveals that market research led her to realise that a lot of Indian consumers with fuller busts prefer to shop abroad—solely because brands offer a lot more sizing and cup options than are available in India. “SYRN by Sydney Sweeney offers sizes upto double G and double H,” she shares.

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Anukriti Ganesh, co-founder of BeyonD lingerie, adds that many international brands operating exclusive stores in India still follow proprietary sizing systems that often exclude fuller busts, leaving women with limited options for proper fit, support, and comfort.

The cost of cultural silence

To add to that, Ganesh highlights that much of India’s lingerie industry, from manufacturing to the shop counter, has historically been designed, produced, and sold by men.

Yash Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO, Krvvy, a function-first women’s innerwear and shapewear brand, says that in India, bra shopping is rarely discussed openly. For a long time, conversations around lingerie have been held in hushed tones, making it difficult for women to ask questions or access the right information about bra fitting and intimate wear.

“Mothers seldom guide daughters, schools stay silent, and mixed-gender store staff add discomfort to an already awkward experience. Without the vocabulary or confidence to ask for what they need, women grow up settling—for fit, and for silence,” he says.

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This silence has meant that many women rely on guesswork or outdated advice when choosing a bra, rather than understanding what works best for their bodies. As a result, concerns around poor fit, lack of support, or changing body needs often go unaddressed because women simply don’t feel comfortable talking about them.

Beyond the physical

Goyal believes that wearing something that fits well changes how you carry yourself through the day. You stop adjusting, tugging, or thinking about it, and just move freely. “It’s foundational clothing; everything else is worn over it. And therefore, getting it right isn’t indulgent, but a part of basic self-care,” he tells indianexpress.com. This is exactly why function, not just appearance, should drive the decision.

According to him, another challenge has been the lack of inclusive sizing and styles—particularly for women with fuller busts, who have often had to choose between support, comfort, and looking cute.

It’s always better to shop for lingerie offline. (Source: Instagram/@syrn) It’s always better to shop for lingerie offline. (Source: Instagram/@syrn)

What should you keep in mind when buying the right bra, especially for fuller busts?

Goyal has a few suggestions:

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Get properly measured. Don’t guess, band and cup size should be based on actual body measurements, not what you’ve always bought.

For heavier chests, prioritise wider straps, a firm but breathable band (the band, not straps, should carry most of the support), full-coverage cups, and sturdy side support to prevent spillage.

Wire quality matters more than wire presence. Poorly finished wires poke and dig.

Avoid buying purely on size labels across brands, since sizing isn’t standardised in India.

Always try to check the band first, and then adjust cup fit around it.

Today, there is a growing focus on inclusive sizing and bras that are specifically designed to address the support needs of fuller busts, including options such as minimizer and full-figure bras. Goyal says these styles are engineered to “provide better support, improve weight distribution, and create a smoother silhouette without compromising on comfort”.

Most importantly, Singh says women should remember that bra size is not static. “Body shape changes over time, so getting measured periodically and choosing a bra based on current fit rather than habit can make a significant difference to everyday comfort and support,” she adds.

As awareness grows and the industry expands its size offerings, more women are beginning to recognise that the right fit is not just about size, but about finding a bra that suits their body, lifestyle, and comfort needs. While there has been meaningful progress, continuing to normalise these conversations remains key to helping women prioritise fit and comfort.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.