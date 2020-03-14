Who wore what at the Zee Cine Awards 2020

The awards night was all glittery and str studded, as the Bollywood celebrities walked the red carpet with much oomph. (Source: Instagram) The awards night was all glittery and str studded, as the Bollywood celebrities walked the red carpet with much oomph. (Source: Instagram)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several award shows, sports events and movie releases have been postponed, even as Bollywood celebrities gathered for the Zee Cine Awards last night. According to reports, the proceedings however were conducted without any live audience as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities added the oomph as they walked the red carpet.

Take a look:

Ananya Pandey

The Student of the Year 2 actor wore a black Monique Lhuillier gown which featured shimmery gold detailing all over. The one-shoulder full-sleeve bodice dress had a thigh-high slit that accentuated her toned body. She paired it with metallic Jimmy Choo stilettos and a low messy bun.

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal actor wore a baby pink strapless gown by Georges Chakra. The fairy-like gown had featured detailing on the bodice along with a thigh-high slit.

Kriti Sanon

The actor went for an emerald green lavish gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. The plunging neckline and ruffle detailing on the top bodice added the glam factor. Going for green smokey shimmery eyes and blush pink lips, the diva completed the look with drop diamond earrings.

Taapsee Pannu

The Badla actor went black in her Tanieya Thanuja dress. The strapless gown with a mesh off-shoulder bodice featured a drape that flowed freely. She pinned her hair in a neatly chic bun, dark grunge makeup comprising red lips and dark eyes.

Tara Sutaria

Going for a classic black ladylike gown, the actor wore an off-shoulder neckline dress by Marmar Halim. The sculpted waistline gown came with a high slit. She paired her evening gown with black diamond-encrusted heels by Christian Louboutin.

