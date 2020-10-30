Richa Chadha or Neha Dhupia: Who wore this kaftan better?

Looks like everyone is jumping on to the kaftan bandwagon! (Photo:Gumaani stylists, Richa Chadha/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Thanks to WFH style, it would not be wrong to say that the basic kaftan is not so basic anymore. It has irrevocably been declared as the most comfortable ensemble by our favourite actors right from Kareena Kapoor to Hina Khan and many others.

We have also seen Neha Dhupia in some elegant kaftans, and the latest actor to indulge in the trend is Richa Chadha. And the Fukrey actor was recently seen twinning with Neha. Take a look below to know more.

Neha was seen sporting this outfit almost two months back. Styled by her trusted Gumaani stylists, she has been frequently seen wearing kaftans at home for work. The breezy outfit from Limerick featured many motifs including cats, leaves and lotus. The look was kept simple, completing it with tanned faux leather mules.

Richa was seen in the same outfit during a recent outing with Ali Fazal. The kaftan was styled with a makeshift turban headband and platform footwear. For accessories, she went for a pair of bold yellow hoops.

Who do you think aced the look better?

