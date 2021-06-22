scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Latest news

‘Who says pink is only for girls?’: Sunny Hinduja champions the colour in latest look

The Family Man actor was seen looking sharp in a pink blazer paired with matching pants. This was further teamed with a lavender overcoat. Looking sharp as ever, he wrote, "Who says pink is only for girls??"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2021 7:00:07 pm
the family man 2 sunny hinduja milindSunny Hinduja exploded in the OTT space this year. (Photo: Instagram/hindujasunny)

Sunny Hinduja, who is the latest sensation on the Indian web series space, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, but also an important message. In the picture, The Family Man actor was seen looking sharp in a pink pantsuit which was further styled with a lavender overcoat. Looking sharp as ever, he wrote, “Who says pink is only for girls??”

Check out the picture here.

ALSO READ |Ranveer Singh just slayed it in a ‘skirt’ at an award show; 5 other times he challenged gendered dressing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Hinduja (@hindujasunny)

 

Be it, Ranveer Singh, Harry Styles, and now Hinduja, men, for quite some time now, have been shifting the goal post and blurring gender-defined boundaries with fashion. They are doing it by wearing skirts with blazers or accessorising their outfits with a slender bag or even a nath.

Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nitasha Gaurav (@nitashagaurav)

Ranveer Singh and Smita Lasrado for L’Officiel February edition in 2016.

The times surely are changing and it is only heartening to see mainstream male actors pushing the envelope. Even Aparshakti Khurana was seen having fun with frills. “My kinda thrill is putting on some frill!” he wrote.

ALSO READ |Brit Awards 2021: Billy Porter and Harry Styles have fun with fashion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

 

What do you think about his latest look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Shefali Shah’s hair and beauty game is super strong; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement