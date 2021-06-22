‘Who says pink is only for girls?’: Sunny Hinduja champions the colour in latest look

Sunny Hinduja, who is the latest sensation on the Indian web series space, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, but also an important message. In the picture, The Family Man actor was seen looking sharp in a pink pantsuit which was further styled with a lavender overcoat. Looking sharp as ever, he wrote, “Who says pink is only for girls??”

Check out the picture here.

Be it, Ranveer Singh, Harry Styles, and now Hinduja, men, for quite some time now, have been shifting the goal post and blurring gender-defined boundaries with fashion. They are doing it by wearing skirts with blazers or accessorising their outfits with a slender bag or even a nath.

Here are some instances.

Ranveer Singh and Smita Lasrado for L’Officiel February edition in 2016. Ranveer Singh and Smita Lasrado for L’Officiel February edition in 2016.

The times surely are changing and it is only heartening to see mainstream male actors pushing the envelope. Even Aparshakti Khurana was seen having fun with frills. “My kinda thrill is putting on some frill!” he wrote.

What do you think about his latest look?

