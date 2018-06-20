Who is Miss India 2018? Meet Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu

Femina Miss India World 2018: Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu won the title of Miss India 2018. Femina Miss India World 2018: Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu won the title of Miss India 2018.

Femina Miss India World 2018: Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu, was crowned the title of Femina Miss India on June 19 held at Dome, NSCI Stadium, Mumbai. Vas did her schooling from RSK Higher Secondary School and was pursuing BA in French from Loyola College, Chennai.

She has previously been awarded the Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018, Miss India Miss Beautiful Smile 2018 and Miss India Miss Fashion Icon (South) 2018. The winners were crowned by the previous year winners, Miss World 2017 – Manushi Chillar, Miss United Continents 2017 – Sana Dua and Miss Intercontinental 2017 – Priyanka Kumari for the respective titles to the end of the event.

Vas’ interest lies in modeling and acting. Vas will go on to represent India on international beauty pageants in the coming years.

To judge the star studded event cricketer KL Rahul and Irfan Pathan were present along with Malaika Arora, Kunal Kapoor, and Faye D’Souza. The contestants wore designer Gaurav Gupta’s creation. Miss World 2017 star Manushi Chhillar who was also the winner of Femina Miss India 2017 graced the event.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene performed to some Bollywood numbers to entertain the audience and ease out the stress among participants which further added to the glitz and glamour of the event.

