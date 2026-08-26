Meet Misbah Arshad, Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 who congratulated India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo

When Kaziah Liz Mejo was crowned Miss Universe India 2026, one congratulatory message came from across the border.

Misbah Arshad, who will represent Pakistan at the Miss Universe 2026 pageant, shared the Instagram post of the Miss Universe India Organisation with Mejo’s picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Gorgeous! 😍 Congratulations! So well deserved! See you very soon in Puerto Rico! 🤗💖”

While the message was brief, it has brought attention to Arshad, who is herself no stranger to the international pageant circuit. So, who is the Pakistani beauty queen?

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Who is Misbah Arshad?

Arshad is a Pakistani model, psychology student and beauty-pageant contestant. She was recently crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 and will represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico on November 24.