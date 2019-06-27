Give your white shirt an interesting twist with these styling tips

An ideal colour to wear during summers, you can never really go wrong with white. The versatile colour which can be paired with any shade, white also has a calming effect and helps achieve a balanced look. Which is why, it is no surprise that many Bollywood celebrities have opted for white ensembles and given us major ethnic and casual inspirations in the recent past. And it goes without saying that a white shirt is definitely a wardrobe staple.

“A usually understated wardrobe staple, the white shirt is a canvas that can be painted according to what you want it to be. A beach top for one day, an office staple the other day. You can style this versatile piece in numerous ways”, says Jacqueline Kapur, founder, Ayesha Accessories.

Here are some tips to give your humble white shirt stylish twist.

Chic Office Attire

Are you expected to dress up in formals for work? Don’t fret, as you can give a chic twist to your formal look as well. You can opt to team a pair of jeans or black trousers with a crisp white shirt; and if you are in the mood to experiment, you can even opt for an all-white look. Add some bling with simple golden cuff or a pair of earrings in black or gold.

Vacation Look

Whether it is a beach destination or a picturesque town in the hills — you can wear white on all occasions. You can pair your white shirt with suitable accessories that match your vacation vibes. Wear a baseball cap or a fanny pack in bold colours to complement the look.

Casual Day Look

Stepping out for lunch with your friends? Opt for a crisp white shirt with a pair of denim shorts or jeans. If you are an accessory person, then team it with hoops and a pair of nude coloured heels just like Alia Bhatt did on her trip to New York recently.

Glam Look

A white shirt, teamed with metallic pants or a shiny skirt, can be worn to a party. You can accessorise it with silver danglers or simple hoops. If you are not an accessories person, you can also go for a multi-layered neck piece and a bold lip shade, just like Sonam Kapoor on her birthday bash.